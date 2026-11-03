Menopause Belly: Why Midlife Women Gain Visceral Fat Despite Diet and Exercise

Explore why menopausal women accumulate dangerous visceral fat around the abdomen despite healthy habits, based on insights from NUH and KKH experts.

The phenomenon known as " menopause belly" creates significant frustration for midlife women who find that increased physical activity and reduced caloric intake yield minimal results in weight reduction. This specific type of weight gain involves the accumulation of excess fat around the abdomen, particularly in the area surrounding internal organs, rather than just under the skin. Medical experts from leading Singaporean institutions clarify that this shift is a biological inevitability driven by hormonal changes and aging, rather than a failure of willpower or lifestyle discipline.

Biological Mechanisms Driving Fat Distribution Shifts

Professor Yong Eu Leong, an emeritus consultant at the division of Benign Gynaecology within the department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the National University Hospital (NUH), explains that the menopausal transition triggers a fundamental change in body shape. Women typically transition from a pre-menopausal pear-shaped physique, where adipose tissue stores around the hips, thighs, and buttocks, to an apple-shaped body where fat concentrates around the waist. On average, women gain approximately 2 to 3 kilograms during this specific period of life transition.

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Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, co-director of the KK Menopause Centre at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), attributes this redistribution primarily to declining oestrogen levels. These hormonal drops are directly associated with a shift in where the body chooses to store fat. Furthermore, age-related muscle loss plays a critical compounding role. Since muscle tissue burns more calories than fat even at rest, the loss of lean mass slows down the metabolism, making it physiologically easier to gain fat and significantly harder to lose it.

Hormonal Imbalances and Sleep Disruption Cycle

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause extend beyond fat storage to disrupt sleep patterns, creating what Associate Professor Rukshini describes as a vicious cycle. Poor sleep drives weight gain, and the resulting weight gain subsequently leads to poorer sleep quality. When sleep is interrupted, key regulatory hormones fall out of balance, leading to a rise in ghrelin, which is the hunger hormone, while leptin, the hormone responsible for signaling fullness, drops significantly.

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Additionally, cortisol, the primary stress hormone, remains elevated, and melatonin, which regulates the sleep-wake cycle, is thrown off balance. These combined hormonal changes can make the body less responsive to insulin, thereby affecting blood sugar regulation. This metabolic shift makes it easier for the body to store excess fat around the abdomen. Poor sleep also increases cravings for sugary and fatty foods, while fatigue makes the physical act of exercising much more difficult to sustain.

Unique Risks and Health Implications for Asian Women

Asian women face distinct health risks due to their physiological tendency to carry visceral fat even when they appear slim or maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI). Associate Professor Rukshini notes that Asian women naturally store less fat just under the skin, which allows them to appear slimmer while quietly accumulating dangerous visceral fat around their organs. A 2021 study by the National University of Singapore, involving 1,201 Chinese, Malay, and Indian women in Singapore, confirmed that these women exhibit increased visceral fat, loss of muscle and strength, lower energy expenditure, and reduced fat-burning capacity compared to their Western counterparts.

Specifically, a 2021 National University of Singapore study comparing post-menopausal Chinese women in Singapore with German Caucasian women found that, among women with similar BMI, Chinese women tended to have higher levels of abdominal fat. A long-term American study, the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation, involving 1,246 women, further supports this by finding a 3.6 per cent cumulative increase in fat mass and a 1.9 per cent decline in lean mass. The study discovered that the rate of fat gain doubled and lean mass started to decline approximately two years before the women's final menstrual period.

Medical Consequences and Long-Term Management Strategies

Professor Yong emphasizes that the tendency to store fat around the abdomen may persist due to continued low oestrogen levels and age-related metabolic changes, even if the rapid phase of body re-composition slows down. Consequently, maintaining muscle mass and controlling abdominal fat gain remain vital priorities after menopause. Abdominal or visceral fat is not merely a cosmetic concern but a serious health issue. Unlike pinchable fat just under the skin, visceral fat lies deep inside the abdomen, surrounding the internal organs.

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Visceral fat is biologically active and functions almost like a hormone-producing organ. As visceral fat increases, it releases chemical signals that promote low-grade inflammation throughout the body. Associate Professor Yong warns that these findings place Asian women at greater risk of gaining fat around the abdomen and upper body during perimenopause and menopause, as well as metabolic complications such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. The medical consensus underscores that addressing this weight gain requires understanding these deep biological mechanisms rather than relying solely on traditional diet and exercise regimens.