Menopause Stigma: AWARE Urges Singapore to Break the Silence

Singapore advocacy group AWARE calls for open talk about menopause at home and work, citing stigma that leaves 6 in 10 workers silent about symptoms.

Singapore gender and equality advocacy group AWARE has spent recent days posting on social media about menopause, calling on people to talk about it openly because it is a experience that half of humanity will go through at some point. In a post dated November 5, the group wrote that menopause is normal and is only as embarrassing as society allows it to be. The campaign aims to make menopause a topic that can be discussed at home, at work, and in other everyday settings.

AWARE argued that menopause carries a stigma similar to other normal bodily functions of women, which have historically been described with labels such as dirty and shameful. According to the group, that stigma is made worse by a lack of knowledge on the subject and by poor views of women as they age. AWARE's message is that breaking the silence is the first step toward treating menopause as a normal stage of life rather than a private embarrassment.

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Menopause Stigma Keeps Workers Silent

AWARE cited a finding that 6 in 10 workers say stigma prevents them from talking openly about menopause. The group said this silence leads many people to manage their symptoms alone, even though those symptoms can be considerable and may require medical intervention. The post presents the workplace as a key setting where the stigma is felt, and where open conversation could make a practical difference.

The group also noted that the average age of menopause in Singapore is 49, but women may begin experiencing symptoms in their 30s or 40s. AWARE pointed to a figure showing that 7 out of 10 women say menopause affects their lives deeply. From that data, the group concluded that treatment should be a viable option for women who need it, and that people should not wait until symptoms become unmanageable before seeking help.

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How to Talk About Menopause Respectfully

AWARE advised people to know how to talk about menopause respectfully with colleagues and others, stating in its post that menopause is a life-changing experience for many employees. The group's guidance focuses on pointing people to credible sources rather than offering medical information yourself. It also encourages people to recommend medical consultation with healthcare professionals when symptoms arise.

The group listed several things it describes as absolute don'ts. These include speculating about whether a friend or colleague is menopausal and assuming that everyone experiences menopause in the same way. AWARE's position is that respectful conversation depends on avoiding guesses about other people's bodies and recognising that symptoms and experiences vary from person to person.

Menopause Care Playbook Supports Workplaces

AWARE also shared a link to the Menopause Care Playbook, a resource that the group says helps create a supportive workplace. The post pointed readers to the playbook as a practical tool for employers and employees who want to address menopause more openly. The source text does not specify the playbook's publisher or contents beyond this description, so readers seeking details should consult the link provided by AWARE.