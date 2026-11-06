Menopause Workplace Impact Singapore Research Advocacy

Experts urge Singapore employers to address menopause challenges as the workforce ages, citing global productivity losses and local worker struggles for better support systems.

Singapore is facing a critical need for comprehensive research and workplace support systems as its demographic shifts toward an older workforce. Menopause, a natural biological transition, is increasingly recognized as a significant factor affecting employee retention and productivity in the country. Experts argue that businesses must treat this life stage with the same seriousness as other health concerns to mitigate economic and human costs.

Core Menopause Health Challenges

Menopause is clinically defined as the point when a woman has not had a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months. This milestone is preceded by perimenopause, also known as the menopausal transition, which can begin significantly earlier. Dr Clara Ong, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Parkway MediCentre, notes that women typically experience this transition between the ages of 45 and 50. The duration of this phase can extend over several years, creating a prolonged period of physical and emotional adjustment for individuals.

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The symptoms during this transition are diverse and can severely impact daily functioning. Common issues include hot flushes, disrupted sleep patterns, and significant mood swings. These physiological changes are not merely inconveniences; they can lead to profound mental health struggles, including sudden depression and a loss of motivation. For many working women, these symptoms do not remain confined to the home but spill over into professional environments, affecting performance and workplace dynamics.

Personal Stories of Workplace Struggle

The 51-year-old civil servant, who requested anonymity by her first name, experienced a convergence of pressures that led to a mental health crisis. After living overseas for more than two years, she struggled to readjust to life in Singapore while caring for ageing family members and coping with the deaths of friends and relatives. Her menopause symptoms, which started around age 47, intensified under this stress, leading to overwhelming emotional changes and unexplained crying spells that frightened her.

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Her declining motivation and mental state prompted a year-long break from work. During this time, she sought professional help and educated herself on the condition. She attended the inaugural Menopause Festival in November 2024 and joined Dynamite Daisies, a menopause interest group under KK Women's and Children's Hospital. She credits her supportive workplace for allowing this leave, emphasizing the importance of taking time for oneself amidst life's complexities.

Ms Dawn Lum, a 54-year-old retail employee, presents a different aspect of the challenge. Although hormone replacement therapy has reduced her mood swings and brain fog over the past two years, she continues to suffer from physical discomfort. After standing and walking for eight to 10 hours per shift, she experiences fluid retention in her legs. Despite this pain, she prefers longer shifts with full days off rather than shorter daily hours to maintain her income, highlighting the economic pressure that forces many women to endure symptoms.

Global Economic and Productivity Impact

The economic implications of untreated menopause symptoms are substantial on a global scale. In the United Kingdom, a 2022 study by the women's rights charity Fawcett Society reported that one in 10 women aged between 40 and 55 left their jobs due to menopause symptoms. This exodus of experienced workers represents a significant loss of talent and institutional knowledge for employers.

In Japan, the financial toll is even more stark. An article in the medical journal Reproductive Health stated that symptoms associated with menstruation and menopause cost the country an estimated 2,296.3 billion yen, or US$14.4 billion, in 2022. This figure underscores how health issues directly translate into massive economic burdens when workplace accommodations are lacking.

Data from the Nordic countries further illustrates the productivity loss. A 2024 report by the Swedish Institute for Health Economics estimated the annual per-person cost of vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flushes and night sweats. The estimates ranged from about 4,600 euros, or US$5,155, per person in Denmark to 8,700 euros per person in Norway. These figures quantify the hidden costs of menopause in terms of lost work hours and reduced efficiency.

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Local Workforce Data and Advocacy

Ministry of Manpower's Labour Force in Singapore Advance Release 2025 report shows that women constitute 47.7 per cent of the resident labour force. As Singapore's workforce ages, the proportion of women going through menopause while actively employed is expected to rise. Women's health advocates warn that ignoring these symptoms will become increasingly difficult to sustain for both employees and employers.

Ms Sangeetha Yogendran, manager of advocacy and research at the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), highlights a critical gap in corporate awareness. She states that many employers and managers remain unaware of the severe impact menopause has on their female staff. This lack of knowledge often leads to inadequate support systems, forcing women to either push through symptoms or leave the workforce prematurely.

Dr Ong emphasizes that employers need to take menopause more seriously. The combination of hormonal changes, life stage transitions, and workplace pressures can create a perfect storm for employee well-being. Without structured support, the potential for burnout and attrition increases, affecting the broader economy. The current situation calls for a proactive approach from businesses to retain skilled female workers.

Call for Research and Future Steps

Huang Zhongwei from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine advocates for more localized research. He stated that while data is emerging, further study is needed to fully understand the specific dynamics in Singapore. He expressed satisfaction that current data is beginning to raise awareness among stakeholders.

The next steps involve integrating this awareness into corporate policies and healthcare practices. Companies must develop targeted support mechanisms, such as flexible working arrangements and access to medical resources. Educational programs for managers can help them recognize signs of distress and respond appropriately. By addressing these challenges, Singapore can ensure that its female workforce remains productive and healthy during this critical life stage.