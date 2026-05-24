Mental Health Benefits of Cleaning: Zen Monks and Psychologists Share Insights

Spring cleaning season can be a source of anxiety and drudgery for many people. However, experts from Zen monks to psychologists suggest that cleaning can have mental health benefits. Cleaning tasks can encourage mindfulness or permit the mind to wander, while also providing a sense of achievement and accomplishment.

Monks polish the wooden corridor of the walkway that connects between temple buildings at Soji-ji in Yokohama, Japan on July 5, 2016. NEW YORK — It's spring cleaning season, and for some people that can mean drudgery or anxiety.

But experts from Zen monks to psychologists say there are mental health benefits to be found in such manual chores as sweeping, mopping and clearing away clutter. These tasks can encourage mindfulness or permit the mind to wander, all while producing a concrete sense of achievement in accomplishing the basic tasks of daily life. Before enlightenment, chop wood, carry water. After enlightenment, chop wood, carry water.

Zen apprentices, or unsui monks, spend much of their time cleaning and tidying. We sweep dust to remove worldly desires. We scrub dirt to free ourselves of attachments. The time we spend carefully cleaning out every nook and cranny of the temple grounds is extremely fulfilling.

Holly Schiff, a clinical psychologist based in Greenwich, Connecticut, confirms that the process of cleaning can be calming and almost meditative. Repetitive, physical activities like cleaning can be regulating for the nervous system because they're predictable, structured and give a clear sense of completion. Plus, you can immediately see the result of what you've done, which can be satisfying in a way that many cognitive or emotional tasks aren't.

For those who dread cleaning and find it daunting, it can help to focus on the process rather than on a to-do list. Don't try to rush through it. Pay attention to the physical movement or its rhythm, or to things like the temperature of the water. If you slow it down and focus on the sensory aspects of it, it can start to function more like a mindfulness exercise.

By gently tending to your habitat, you allow your mind to naturally settle into a peaceful, unforced clarity. In our practice, we don't see cleaning as a chore to control the environment. Instead, we view it as Habitat Care. Just as our bodies maintain a dynamic equilibrium to stay healthy, cleaning is an extension of that biological process into the space we inhabit.

When we clean, we are not just fixing a room; we are tending to our expanded self. It is a way of caring for the relationship between us and the world. Rather than needing a perfect result, try to embrace incompletion without being anxious. Peace is found not in the final tidy state, but in the humble, ongoing act of emptying the space and our minds.

In nature, everything is constantly changing — leaves fall the moment you finish sweeping. Sometimes, the feeling of being overwhelmed isn't about the task itself, but what it represents. Break the task down into very small, defined actions to reduce that barrier. A lot of the overwhelm comes from anticipating the entire task rather than just engaging with that first step.

In a clean space, even if the person who cleaned it is not there, we can feel their consideration and awareness. This awareness creates a sense of peace and safety, similar to why sacred spaces like temples feel different from the busy streets





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Cleaning Mental Health Zen Monks Psychologists Mindfulness Achievement Clutter Zen Buddhist Habitat Care Peace Safety Sacred Spaces

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