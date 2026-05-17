Mercedes-Benz GLE400e Review: Surprisingly Efficient and Quick, Despite Its Mass

The Mercedes-Benz GLE400e is a luxury SUV that combines the practicality and space of a big SUV with the performance of electric powertrains. Despite its considerable mass of 2.7 tonnes, it offers surprising efficiency and quick performance.

Mercedes-Benz GLE400e can be surprisingly efficient and quick despite its mass. It is a luxury SUV that offers the best of both international combustion engines and electric powertrains , coming with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 248bhp and 400Nm of torque, and an electric motor delivering 115kW (154bhp) and 440Nm of torque.

The combined outputs of these powertrains result in 280kW (375bhp) and 650Nm of torque, making it surprisingly efficient and quick. It can do the century sprint in 6.1 seconds, thanks to its 2.7-tonne mass. Additionally, it provides an incredible combined average of 62.5km/L





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Gle400e Mercedes-Benz SUV Electric Powertrains Efficiency Performance

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