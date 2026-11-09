Messi Selected for Record 18th FIFPRO World 11 as Harry Kane Omits

Lionel Messi achieves a historic 18th FIFPRO Men's World 11 selection in November 2026, while Harry Kane is notably excluded from the squad chosen by global peers.

Lionel Messi has secured his eighteenth selection to the FIFPRO Men's World 11, establishing a new historical benchmark in professional football during the November 2026 voting period. The thirty-nine-year-old Argentine forward for Inter Miami CF was announced as part of the prestigious squad on Monday, marking his first inclusion since the 2023 edition of the awards. This remarkable achievement underscores his enduring dominance on the global stage, even while playing in Major League Soccer. The decision by his peers highlights his continued elite status despite his announcement of international retirement in August following Argentina's World Cup final run.

Forward Line Composition And Rivals

The forward trio for the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 features Messi alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal. Yamal, who is nineteen years old, became the first player in history to earn two World 11 selections before reaching his twentieth birthday, having also been named in the previous year's team. This rapid ascent places the young Spanish winger among the most decorated talents of his generation, joining established superstars in this elite group of attackers.

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Notable Omission Of Harry Kane

A significant surprise in the men's roster is the absence of Harry Kane, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner who was omitted from the list despite a prolific 2025-26 season. Kane, who captains the England national team, led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title and guided his country to the semi-finals of the World Cup during this period. His exclusion stands in stark contrast to the consistent recognition received by Messi and has drawn considerable attention given his recent individual and team successes on the field.

Defensive And Midfield Strengths

The defensive and midfield units of the Men's World 11 are anchored by players from Spain and France, reflecting the tactical supremacy of these nations. The defense includes Pau Cubarsi from Barcelona, Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain, and Nuno Mendes, also from Paris Saint-Germain. Midfield duties are shared by Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, Rodri of Manchester City and Barcelona, and Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain, creating a balanced and highly capable central core for the selected side.

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Women's World 11 Record And Diversity

In the women's category, Lucy Bronze of Chelsea became the first female player to earn nine selections to the FIFPRO Women's World 11. The women's squad, chosen by players from sixty-four countries, featured only one striker from outside England and Spain in Zambia's Barbra Banda of Orlando Pride. This diverse representation highlights the global spread of talent in women's football, with notable inclusions such as Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona.

Historic Achievements And Future Implications

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas claimed her third Ballon d'Or Feminin award in October, joining Aitana Bonmati as the only players to have won this honor three times. The November 2026 selections reflect a shift in recognition patterns, with veteran stars like Messi retaining their spots while new records are set by younger talents like Yamal. These results will influence player valuations and team strategies for the upcoming football season, emphasizing the importance of peer-voted accolades in determining global football hierarchy.