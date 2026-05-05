Met Gala 2026: Stars Transform into Walking Art at 'Fashion is Art' Event

Beyonce, Naomi Osaka, Emma Chamberlain and other stars delivered stunning and artistic looks at the 2026 Met Gala, embracing the 'Fashion is Art' theme with custom creations and references to iconic artworks.

The 2026 Met Gala , held on Monday, May 4th in New York City, saw attendees embracing the ' Fashion is Art ' dress code with spectacular and innovative creations.

Celebrities like Beyonce, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Chamberlain delivered truly custom looks, moving beyond traditional gowns to embody works of art themselves. Beyonce stunned in a sculptural skeleton dress by Olivier Rousteing, complete with a feathered train and diamond crown, a departure from her usual cowboy aesthetic. She posed with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, creating a memorable family moment on the carpet.

Naomi Osaka’s dramatic entrance featured a white sculptural dress by Robert Wun, adorned with red feathers and dripping red paint on her hands, mirroring a piece within the Costume Institute’s 'Costume Art' exhibit. Osaka later revealed a sleek red beaded gown underneath, adding another layer to her artistic presentation. Emma Chamberlain captivated in a hand-painted Mugler dress by Miguel Castro Freitas, a vibrant rainbow creation with a spiraling train and fringed cuffs.

Beyond these standout looks, the gala showcased a broader trend of artistic references. Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour opted for a cool mint Chanel ensemble, a subtle nod to fashion history rather than the cerulean blue of 'The Devil Wears Prada.

' Fellow co-chairs Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams chose more understated elegance, with Kidman in a dark-red Chanel ensemble and Williams in a sparkling black gown with a bejeweled neckpiece inspired by a portrait of herself. Lauren Sanchez Bezos arrived in a Schiaparelli gown influenced by John Singer Sargent’s 'Madame X,' while Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content for US Vogue, wore a Colleen Allen dress inspired by Sir Frederic Leighton’s 'Flaming June.

' Lena Dunham collaborated with Valentino’s Alessandro Michele on a red feathered dress, interpreting Artemisia Gentileschi’s 'Judith Slaying Holofernes' in a unique and thought-provoking way. Dunham shared her childhood connection to the Met museum and the Renaissance paintings that inspired her collaboration. The gala wasn’t just about replicating art; it was about embodying it and referencing it in playful ways.

Gwendoline Christie playfully concealed her face with a mask of her own face, and Katy Perry interacted with the cameras through a fencing-like mask. Venus Williams’ Swarovski couture gown was directly inspired by Robert Pruitt’s portrait of her for the National Portrait Gallery, demonstrating a self-referential artistic statement.

Amy Sherald, a member of the gala host committee, wore a Thom Browne look inspired by her own artwork, and Sabrina Carpenter donned a Dior dress featuring film strips from the 1954 movie 'Sabrina.

' The 2026 Met Gala successfully transformed the red carpet into a living art exhibition, celebrating the intersection of fashion and artistic expression. The event, celebrating the opening of the 'Costume Art' exhibition, proved that guests were willing to push boundaries and embrace creativity, making it a truly unforgettable night





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Met Gala Fashion Art Beyonce Naomi Osaka Emma Chamberlain Anna Wintour Costume Institute Olivier Rousteing Robert Wun Schiaparelli Chanel Valentino

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