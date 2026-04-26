Met Gala Exhibit Embraces Body Diversity with New Mannequins

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Art exhibit will feature mannequins based on real people with diverse body types, challenging the industry's traditional focus on a single standard of beauty. The exhibit aims to promote body positivity and inclusivity in fashion history.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming Costume Art exhibit is set to revolutionize the way bodies are represented in fashion history. Traditionally, fashion mannequins have adhered to a narrow standard – typically around a women's size two.

This exhibit, launching with the Met Gala on May 4th, actively challenges this norm by introducing 25 new mannequins based on a diverse range of real individuals. These mannequins represent bodies often excluded from mainstream fashion: pregnant bodies, disabled bodies, aging bodies, and fuller figures. The initiative, spearheaded by curator Andrew Bolton, aims to highlight the historical erasure of certain body types in art and fashion.

The exhibit features approximately 400 items, pairing art objects with garments from the museum’s collection to explore the dressed body through the centuries. Artists and models played a crucial role in creating these new representations. Michaela Stark, a couture designer, underwent an intricate photogrammetry process – being photographed from all angles simultaneously – to create three mannequins based on her own body.

Other models include Sinead Burke, a disability activist; Aimee Mullins, an athlete and activist with prosthetic legs; and Aariana Rose Philip, a musician and model who uses a wheelchair. Seven additional mannequins represent shapes like the pregnant body and the thin male body, completing the diverse collection. What sets this initiative apart is its permanence.

Unlike some mannequins that are retired after an exhibit, these 25 will become part of the museum’s permanent collection, ensuring continued representation for years to come. Stark, whose designs will be featured on her mannequins in the Reclaimed Body and Corpulent Body sections, emphasizes the importance of this moment, particularly as the fashion industry appears to be retreating from its recent embrace of body positivity. Stark’s work itself challenges conventional beauty standards.

While corsets have historically been used to reshape the body, she employs them to celebrate and emphasize the natural form. The timing of the exhibit is particularly poignant, as a recent Vogue Business report indicates a decline in plus-size representation on runways. The exhibit arrives at a time when many designers are reportedly refusing to work with plus-size models.

Sinead Burke, who will attend the Met Gala as a host committee member, modeled for two mannequins in the Disabled Body section, showcasing designs by Burberry and Vivienne Westwood. Her organization, Tilting the Lens, focuses on empowering disabled individuals within the fashion industry, advocating for their inclusion in leadership roles. The Costume Art exhibit is not merely a display of clothing; it’s a statement about inclusivity, representation, and the need to challenge long-held biases within the art and fashion worlds.

It’s a move towards a more equitable and representative future for the industry and a celebration of the beauty in all body types





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