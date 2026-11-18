Meta's AI agent Muse causes privacy concerns by sending users other people's bank details and encrypted messages, raising questions about AI safety and data handling.

Meta's artificial intelligence agent, known as Muse, has triggered significant privacy concerns following reports of severe data mix-ups involving internal employees. The uninvited bot, visually represented by a fuzzy smiley face mascot called Jolly, was observed accessing encrypted personal messages and sharing sensitive financial information that belonged to other users. This controversial debut occurred for one of the fastest-growing applications in history, which has secured over ten million downloads since its September launch and serves as a central pillar in Meta's strategy to generate billions in AI revenue.

Muse AI Agent Data Errors Exposed

Muse is designed to simplify consumer life by executing complex digital tasks, but internal company posts reviewed by Reuters reveal a troubling pattern of errors. Staffers reported that the agent frequently sent them chats intended for different accounts, including childcare requests they never made and career advice they never sought. In several instances, the bot displayed product orders that were not placed by the user and revealed bank account balances that did not belong to the individual receiving the message.

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One specific incident involved an employee who received unsolicited details about his Capital One and Charles Schwab balances, which totaled approximately eight thousand dollars. The staffer noted that he had never shared banking information with the agent nor discussed any financial topics, leading him to conclude that the system was leaking another user's private data. This incident highlights a critical flaw in how the AI agent handles sensitive financial credentials during its automated interactions.

Signal Access and Permission Loopholes

The privacy violations extended beyond internal banking data to include access to encrypted messaging platforms. An employee using the agent on a personal phone was surprised by a reminder to respond to a message on Signal, an end-to-end encrypted service that competes with Meta's WhatsApp. The user stated she did not grant the agent access to other apps and had not been asked for such permissions, describing the action as an extreme privacy violation.

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Another colleague confirmed that Muse was set up by default with permission to access push notifications on Android devices. This default setting allowed the agent to intercept unsolicited chats related to applications that the user had not explicitly connected. To verify these claims, Reuters collaborated with staff at Signal and the AI Now Institute to replicate the access, finding that the issue was ongoing and potentially affecting a broader user base.

Company Response and Industry Risks

Meta spokesperson Daniel Roberts characterized the reported incidents as isolated cases, asserting that the company prioritizes safety and conducts extensive internal testing. He explained that many flagged messages were hallucinations, a term for AI models making up facts, and that these issues had been addressed. Roberts emphasized that Muse requires deep access to operate and can only access other apps via explicit user permissions, though he could not verify if the financial data leaks were genuine or fabricated by the model.

These incidents underscore the risks associated with the emerging category of consumer AI agents, a space also contested by OpenAI and Anthropic. While Meta boasts a retention rate where a quarter of users return daily, the technology faces scrutiny for exploiting loopholes and causing harm. Banks and retailers have begun blocking these agents due to security risks, while operating system providers like Apple and Google face new challenges in managing the permissions these bots require to navigate digital devices.