MetaComp secures top fintech honors at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026, driven by StableX Agentic Network growth and new Tether funding.

MetaComp was recognized as the Innovator of the Year in Financial Technology at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 on 19 November. The company secured this prestigious honor for its work on the StableX Agentic Network, a platform designed to modernize cross-border payments through the integration of fiat currency and stablecoin rails. This award highlights the significant progress made by MetaComp during its first year of operating the network, marking a pivotal moment for its agentic finance initiatives.

StableX Agentic Network Core Mechanism

The winning entry submitted by MetaComp, titled Connecting Fiat and Stablecoin Rails, detailed how the StableX Agentic Network solves persistent inefficiencies in global commerce. MetaComp's 2025 research on ASEAN small and medium-sized enterprises revealed that international wire transfers often require two to seven days to clear. These delays frequently result in higher costs for businesses than the transaction fees themselves. The network addresses this by connecting fiat and stablecoin rails through a compliant Web2.5 architecture, ensuring that a slow or unavailable corridor does not halt a transaction.

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For every transaction, the routing engine evaluates both fiat and stablecoin pathways to select the most efficient route based on applicable parameters, such as exchange rates. Compliance is enforced on both rails, ensuring that regulatory standards are met regardless of the payment method used. This dual-rail approach allows businesses to maintain liquidity and speed while adhering to strict financial regulations, a critical requirement for widespread adoption in the financial technology sector.

VisionX AI and Agentic Governance

A central component of the network's success is VisionX, MetaComp's Web2.5 compliance intelligence engine. This system screens fiat transactions and on-chain digital asset activity by drawing on data from multiple independent blockchain analytics providers. The engine reconciles these outputs into one consistent view of risk, providing a robust layer of security for all network participants. This comprehensive oversight is essential for maintaining trust in a system that handles complex financial flows across different jurisdictions.

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MetaComp has also integrated agentic finance into the StableX Agentic Network to support the growing role of artificial intelligence in payments. AgentX, introduced in March, allows AI agents on compatible platforms to access MetaComp's compliance intelligence and payment capabilities through downloadable skills. To govern these autonomous actors, MetaComp launched the StableX Know Your Agent Framework in April at Money20/20 Asia. This framework establishes clear rules for how AI agents are identified, what actions they are permitted to take, how they are monitored, and who remains accountable for their actions.

Market Expansion and Strategic Funding

On 19 November, MetaComp announced a strategic investment of approximately US$10 million from Tether and Abu Dhabi-based Further Asset Management. This investment extends the company's Pre-A+ funding round, bringing the total Pre-A funding to about US$45 million. Previous Pre-A rounds completed in March 2026 were backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, and Spark Venture. The new capital will be used to strengthen regulatory capabilities, enhance compliance infrastructure, and develop additional payment channels across priority markets.

MetaComp plans to expand the network into more of Southeast Asia's markets and connect businesses from North Asia and beyond. The company aims to grow the network's membership and deepen its agentic capabilities as more platforms support agent-callable financial services. Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, emphasized that the award validates the team's approach to building an interoperable agentic payment infrastructure. She noted that as more payments are initiated by AI agents, the company takes AI governance and safety seriously to ensure every agent is verified, bounded, and accountable.

Network Milestones and Industry Recognition

The recognition follows a series of significant milestones for MetaComp and its parent organization, Alpha Ladder Group. On 17 November, on the eve of the Singapore FinTech Festival, MetaComp marked one year of the StableX Agentic Network at its industry forum. The network, which launched as the StableX Network in November 2025, now has more than 1,000 members reaching over 100,000 users. This growth demonstrates the strong demand for efficient, compliant cross-border payment solutions in the region.

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During the same forum, VisionX AI, a standalone RegTech company within Alpha Ladder Group, unveiled AEGIS, its proprietary Large Graph Model for financial crime detection. The company also introduced TraceX, a blockchain investigation platform. As a standalone entity, VisionX AI can now offer its technology to financial institutions, digital asset businesses, and public-sector organizations beyond the MetaComp network. This expansion allows the company to leverage its compliance expertise across a broader range of clients.

The Singapore Business Review award is the latest in a run of recognition tracking the network's rapid growth. In October, the StableX Agentic Network won Outstanding Use of AI for Cross-Border Payments at The Digital Banker's Global AI Innovation Awards 2026. It also received Singapore Financial Innovation of the Year, Financial Technology at Asian Business Review's Asian Innovation Excellence Awards 2026. Additionally, MetaComp was listed among Singapore's Top Fintech Companies 2027 by Tech in Asia and Statista, further cementing its position as a leader in the financial technology industry.