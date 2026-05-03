Metal Beam Falls From Yishun Integrated Development, Pierces HDB Roof – No Injuries Reported

A metal beam unexpectedly fell during dismantling works at an integrated development in Yishun, crashing through the roof of a nearby HDB block. Authorities confirm no injuries and are conducting repairs and investigations.

A concerning incident occurred in Yishun on Sunday, involving a metal beam falling from a dismantling project and penetrating the roof of a nearby HDB block.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, K Shanmugam, addressed the situation in a social media post, explaining that the beam 'slipped in an unexpected way' during dismantling work on an upper level of the integrated development adjacent to Block 103. The integrated development, a significant community hub encompassing amenities like swimming pools, a gym, a fitness studio, an upgraded hawker centre, and a community club, was undergoing partial demolition when the incident took place.

Minister Shanmugam detailed the trajectory of the fallen beam, stating it 'came outside the building, went down and punched a hole through the roof of Block 103.

' Fortunately, and crucially, no injuries were reported as a result of this event. Immediate action was taken by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the lead agency overseeing the Community, Police and Integrated Development (CPID) project, and the main contractor, Rich Construction Pte Ltd, to initiate repairs to the damaged roof. A professional engineer was promptly dispatched to assess the structural integrity of the affected area.

The engineer’s assessment confirmed that while the roof was breached, the overall roof system remained 'intact and sound,' providing reassurance to residents. Access to the common areas and corridors remains open, with the exception of the specific area directly impacted by the falling beam, which has been cordoned off for safety and repair work. This careful management aims to minimize disruption to residents’ daily lives while ensuring their safety.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has formally requested a comprehensive report from Rich Construction Pte Ltd detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Minister Shanmugam characterized the event as a 'freak incident,' emphasizing the unexpected nature of the beam’s movement. To address resident concerns and provide direct reassurance, a series of house visits are being conducted. These visits involve a collaborative effort between grassroots leaders, Town Council officers, and representatives from the relevant agencies.

The purpose of these visits is to clearly communicate that the overall structural integrity of the roof system is sound and that the building remains safe for habitation. This proactive approach demonstrates a commitment to transparency and resident well-being. The SLA’s statement further reinforced this message, highlighting the swift response and the ongoing efforts to restore the affected area.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with construction and demolition work, even with stringent safety measures in place, and underscores the importance of thorough investigations and preventative actions to avoid similar occurrences in the future. The focus now is on completing the repairs efficiently and safely, and restoring full access to the affected area for residents





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yishun HDB Metal Beam Construction Incident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No warning: Family's heavy wardrobe suddenly fell in a HDB home%

Read more »

Record-Breaking $1.73 Million Sale for Redhill HDB Flat Sets New Benchmark Amid Cooling Market TrendsA five-room HDB flat in Redhill has sold for a record $1.73 million, setting a new high for public housing resale prices in Singapore. Despite this milestone, the broader HDB resale market has shown a slight decline in median prices for the first time in nearly seven years, even as transaction volumes rise.

Read more »

Two Fires in Same Punggol HDB Block Send Six to Hospital, Including FirefightersTwo fires in a Punggol HDB block on May 1 led to the evacuation of 30 residents and sent six people, including firefighters, to the hospital. One fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter, while the other involved discarded items in a corridor. Authorities provided temporary housing and supplies to the affected family.

Read more »