Mexican Engineering Guild President Apologizes for Racist Gesture at World Cup Match

The president of a Mexican engineering guild has publicly apologized after a video showed him making an offensive slant-eyed gesture toward a South Korean fan during a World Cup match. The incident, captured by a popular South Korean content creator, sparked outrage and led to calls for his removal and FIFA intervention.

The president of an engineering guild in Mexico , Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, has issued a public apology following widespread condemnation over a racist gesture he made during a World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The incident came to light through a viral video posted by South Korean content creator Yoon Su-jin, who was documenting her journey to the match. In the video, Bernal, from his seat behind her, is seen making an offensive slant-eyed gesture. This act sparked significant outrage, particularly in South Korea, where a professor from Sungkyunkwan University publicly demanded an apology and called on FIFA to implement measures to prevent such behavior in the future.

Bernal, who serves as president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ), posted his apology on Instagram on Sunday, June 14. He addressed Yoon directly, using her online handle "Ino Cat," and expressed sincere regret for the incident. In his statement, which he wrote in both English and Spanish, Bernal acknowledged the widespread reactions to the video and took responsibility for his actions.

He emphasized that his apology was not intended to justify his behavior or debate interpretations, but rather to acknowledge the discomfort caused and to offer his most sincere apologies in a clear and respectful manner. His organization, CITGEJ, had already released a statement the previous day, committing to an internal review and reiterating its values of respect, inclusivity, and peaceful coexistence. The guild clarified that Bernal's personal conduct does not represent the official position or activities of the organization.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the guild confirmed to the New York Post that Bernal would be removed from his position as president. The incident highlights the persistent issue of racism in global sports venues and the power of social media to hold individuals accountable. Yoon Su-jin, with her massive following of over 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube, amplified the incident to an international audience, turning a moment of personal offense into a public scandal.

The swift response from both Bernal and his organization underscores the seriousness with which such breaches of conduct are now treated, especially when they involve prominent figures and can damage the reputation of associated institutions. The episode also raises questions about the role of event organizers and FIFA in policing spectator behavior and ensuring inclusive environments for all fans





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