Mexican Engineering Guild President Apologizes for Racist Gesture at World Cup Match

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, president of CITGEJ in Mexico, issued a public apology after a viral video showed him making a racist slant-eyed gesture behind South Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin during a World Cup match. The guild announced internal review and removal from office.

The president of an engineering guild in Mexico has issued a public apology after his offensive slant-eyed gesture during a World Cup match went viral from a South Korea n content creator's video.

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ), made the gesture while seated behind South Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin, who has over 6.6 million subscribers. Yoon was documenting her journey to watch the World Cup when the incident occurred during a match between South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The video sparked widespread outrage, particularly in South Korea, where a professor at Sungkyunkwan University called for Bernal to publicly apologize and urged FIFA to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Bernal posted an apology on Instagram on Sunday, addressing Yoon by her online handle Ino Cat directly and personally. He wrote in English and Spanish that he sincerely regretted everything the situation caused and had taken time to reflect on what happened.

He acknowledged the discomfort caused but did not intend to justify or debate interpretations. CITGEJ issued a statement on June 13, stating they would review the matter internally and reiterated their commitment to respect, inclusivity, and peaceful coexistence, adding that Bernal's conduct did not represent the organization. A spokesperson told the New York Post that Bernal would be removed from office. The incident highlights ongoing issues with racism in football and the power of social media to hold individuals accountable.

The gesture, known as slanting the eyes, is widely recognized as a racist stereotype targeting East Asians. Many netizens condemned Bernal's actions, calling for stricter penalties from both the guild and football authorities. The apologetic response from Bernal and the guild's swift action reflect a growing awareness of the need to address racial insensitivity in global sports events.

However, some critics argue that apologies alone are insufficient without education and systemic changes to prevent recurrence. The incident also underscores the international reach of racist behavior and the unifying potential of sports to confront such issues. As the World Cup continues to attract global audiences, such incidents prompt discussions about cultural sensitivity and the responsibilities of both fans and officials.

Bernal's case serves as a reminder that even unintentional gestures can carry deep offense and consequences, emphasizing the importance of understanding diverse cultural perspectives. The guild's decision to remove Bernal from office signals a zero-tolerance approach, but long-term impact on changing attitudes remains to be seen. This event also raises questions about how organizations handle public relations crises involving racism and the role of social media in amplifying underrepresented voices.

In the aftermath, Yoon Su-jin's video continues to circulate, sparking wider debates on respect and inclusion in international settings. The incident is a call for increased awareness and education about racism, not only in sports but across all spheres of society. While Bernal's apology may be a step forward, many hope it leads to concrete actions that prevent similar situations and foster a more inclusive environment for all.

The response from the Korean community and international observers will likely shape future protocols for addressing racist behavior at major sporting events. As FIFA reviews its policies, incidents like this emphasize the need for clear guidelines and swift disciplinary measures to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and unity that the World Cup aims to represent. The global spotlight on this event shows that racism has no place in any context, and collective efforts are essential to eliminate it





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