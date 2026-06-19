Mexico Advances to World Cup Knockout Stage with 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Mexico's national football team clinched a spot in the knockout round of the expanded World Cup after defeating South Korea 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from Luis Romo and a late defensive stand by goalkeeper Raul Rangel. The victory marks a redemption for Mexico after a disappointing 2022 campaign and highlights the team's strong performance on home ground.

Mexico secured a vital 1-0 victory over South Korea in their World Cup Group A match held in Zapopan near Guadalajara, with Luis Romo scoring the decisive goal in the 50th minute.

The win propels Mexico to the top of the group with six points from two matches, making them the first team to advance to the knockout stage of this expanded 48-team tournament. The goal came after a defensive error from South Korea, where goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk, dropping the ball in the penalty area and allowing Romo to slot it home.

This triumph is especially significant for the Mexican squad, which failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup and now has won both of its games on home soil in front of passionate supporters. In the closing minutes, South Korea nearly equalized when Cho Gue-sung headed a close-range effort, but Mexico's goalkeeper Raul Rangel produced a remarkable save on the rebound, stretching out his right arm to deny the ball from crossing the line.

With six points, Mexico leads Group A by three points over South Korea and five over both the Czech Republic and South Africa. The tournament format features a round of 32 for the first time, as the top two teams from each group, along with the best eight third-place finishers, advance to the knockout phase





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