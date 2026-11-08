Mexico Arrests CJNG Leader R2 in US-Mexico Intelligence Operation

Mexican Navy and DEA joint operation leads to arrest of alleged CJNG leader Rafael N alias R2 in Zapopan. Suspect faces extradition for homicide and drug charges.

Mexican authorities apprehended a high-ranking leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel faction known as Los Rs during a coordinated security operation in Zapopan on Sunday. The arrest of Rafael N, widely known by his alias R2, resulted from joint intelligence sharing between Mexico's National Intelligence Center and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Arrest Details and Naval Operation

The Mexican Navy executed the capture using its special operations unit in coordination with the security ministry following extensive intelligence work. The operation targeted the suspect in the state of Jalisco where he was located before being taken into custody. Naval personnel engaged in an armed exchange during the raid which resulted in injuries to both the detainee and one naval officer. Both individuals are currently receiving medical attention for wounds sustained during the confrontation. Authorities confirmed that nineteen additional suspects were detained alongside the primary target in this significant law enforcement action.

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Homicide Charges and Extortion Allegations

Rafael N faces an outstanding arrest warrant in Mexico for aggravated homicide and has an extradition warrant to the United States for federal drug trafficking and firearms charges. Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified the detainee as a key leader of the Los Rs cell which operates across Jalisco and Michoacan states. The minister stated that the group is primarily linked to extortion drug trafficking homicide illegal deprivation of liberty and kidnapping. He emphasized that business owners and avocado producers are frequent victims of their extortion schemes.

Link to Uruapan Mayor Killing

The Navy revealed that Rafael N is allegedly linked to the homicide of Carlos Manzo and nineteen other individuals. Manzo served as the former mayor of Uruapan in the avocado-producing state of Michoacan before his death. He was shot and killed during a public Day of the Dead celebration on November 1 last year while he was with his family. This connection underscores the cartel's violent influence over local political figures and community leaders in the region.

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US Extradition and Federal Charges

The US Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed that R2 is wanted in the United States on federal charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The DEA highlighted the critical role of cross-border intelligence cooperation in locating and apprehending the suspect. This joint effort demonstrates the ongoing commitment between US and Mexican law enforcement to dismantle transnational criminal organizations. The case highlights the severity of the charges facing the cartel leader as he prepares for potential legal proceedings in both countries.

Impact on Cartel Operations

The removal of Rafael N from the street represents a significant blow to the Los Rs faction of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch noted that the cell engages in multiple criminal activities that destabilize the region. The arrest disrupts the group's ability to extort businesses and control illegal activities in Jalisco and Michoacan. This operation signals a continued aggressive stance by Mexican authorities against high-value cartel targets with international ties.

Regional Security Implications

The successful capture in Zapopan showcases the effectiveness of integrated intelligence networks between domestic and foreign agencies. The involvement of the Mexican Navy and the security ministry indicates a high-level priority assigned to this specific target. The operation's success in neutralizing a leader linked to the murder of a former mayor sends a strong message to other criminal elements. It also reinforces the diplomatic and operational cooperation essential for combating organized crime in northern Mexico.