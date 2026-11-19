Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announces plans to secure a new trade agreement with US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Thursday, November 19, that she intends to negotiate a fresh trade agreement with United States President Donald Trump during their upcoming meeting in Miami.

The Mexican leader stated that the objective is to close a deal between the United States and Mexico when the two heads of state meet at the G20 Summit in December.

Also read Sheinbaum says Mexico-US trade talks 'very far along' after meeting Trump at APEC

This announcement follows a preliminary discussion Sheinbaum had with Trump earlier in the week while both attended the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trade Negotiations and Tariff Relief Goals

The Mexican government is seeking immediate relief from tariffs imposed by the United States, as the national economy remains deeply intertwined with its northern neighbor.

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President Sheinbaum did not provide specific details regarding the terms of the potential new agreement during her press conference in Shenzhen.

Instead, she emphasized that both leaders are hoping to see if it is possible to finalize a deal before the December timeline arrives.

Balancing Relations With China and the US

During the same press briefing, Sheinbaum expressed interest in bolstering Mexico's relationship with China following her recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

She described this diplomatic shift as a new era of cooperation that will allow Mexico to improve its bilateral ties and learn from Chinese developments.

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However, she stressed that this engagement would not harm Mexico's strategic ties with the United States, ensuring a balanced foreign policy approach.

Historical Context and Next Steps

The search for a new trade framework comes after Washington declined in July to extend the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement for another sixteen-year term.

President Sheinbaum and President Trump are scheduled to meet again at the G20 Summit in Miami in December to advance these discussions.