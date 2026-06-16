Mexico's Unofficial World Cup Mascot: Meet Merlin the Duck

Merlin, a two-year-old duck dressed in a Mexican national team jersey, has become an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament's first unofficial mascot.

A duck named Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national football team jersey, follows his caretaker Christian Gomez as they cross the street in Mexico City on Monday (June 15).

MEXICO CITY - Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez may have scored the goals, but a duck stole the show. As Mexico celebrated its World Cup-opening victory over South Africa on Thursday (June 11), Merlin, a two-year-old duck dressed in the national team's colours, became an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament's first unofficial mascot.

Images of Merlin parading through Mexico City, wearing a Mexican national team jersey - and socks - as thousands of fans celebrated, quickly went viral, racking up millions of views across social media. Overnight, and as if by the magic of the famous wizard who inspired his name, Merlin had captivated the internet. We want to see Merlin in the stadium, one user wrote. This duck is already a national treasure, said another.

The best thing about the World Cup so far, declared a third. A familiar sight at fairs and events in the historic city centre, the duck regularly accompanies his owner, Carla Gomez, who sells water and soft drinks from a little cart each weekend. Along the way, the animal attracts plenty of delighted squeals, affectionate greetings and eager requests from passersby for a photo together.

We don't like to leave him alone at home; we like him to be with us. He's our baby, Gomez said. He's the baby, the sole heir to all my possessions and now an idol. Rain or shine, Merlin follows Gomez and her young son Cristian through some of the capital's best-known landmarks, including Alameda Central, the Palace of Fine Arts and the Zocalo square.

The duck shares a particularly close bond with Cristian, for whom he was originally a gift, becoming what Gómez describes as the boy's inseparable companion. Merlin had already become famous for selling bottled water, Gomez said, recalling her surprise at her pet's sudden rise to fame. He is always with us; we never imagined he'd become such a sensation, she added. We weren't expecting it.

Now, the family hopes Mexico's famous feathered supporter can continue bringing luck to the host nation, which is staging the World Cup for the third time after hosting the tournament in 1970 and 1986 - this time a co-host alongside Canada and the US





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