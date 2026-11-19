President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to secure a new trade deal with the United States during her upcoming G20 meeting with Donald Trump in December to address tariff concerns.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on November 19 that she intends to negotiate a new trade agreement with the United States during her next scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump. The Mexican leader confirmed that both heads of state have agreed to convene at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami later this year to advance these diplomatic and economic discussions.

Trade Deal Negotiations and G20 Summit

President Sheinbaum provided these details during a press conference held in Shenzhen, China, where she was attending the APEC summit. She expressed hope that the upcoming encounter in Miami will allow the United States and Mexico to close a favorable deal between the two nations. While she did not disclose specific terms or conditions of the potential agreement, the primary focus remains on resolving outstanding trade friction. The president emphasized that this diplomatic push is a direct result of the mutual desire to strengthen economic ties through direct high-level engagement.

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Background on Tariffs and Trade Agreement

The push for a new agreement comes against a backdrop of significant economic uncertainty for Mexico, whose economy is deeply intertwined with that of its northern neighbor. In July, Washington explicitly declined to extend the existing US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement for an additional sixteen-year term. This refusal has left Mexico seeking immediate relief from US tariffs that continue to impact its export-driven sectors. The current trade framework remains in a precarious state, prompting the Mexican government to prioritize immediate bilateral talks to stabilize the economic relationship and prevent further disruption to cross-border commerce.

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Strategic Diplomacy with China and US Relations

During the same event in Shenzhen, President Sheinbaum also addressed Mexico's growing diplomatic engagement with China following her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She stated that Mexico is interested in bolstering its relationship with Beijing, viewing it as an opportunity to learn from China's economic model. Sheinbaum described this as a new era of cooperation that will allow Mexico to improve its global relationships. However, she firmly stressed that this enhanced engagement with Asia will not harm Mexico's critical ties with the United States.

Economic Impact and Future Implications

The potential outcome of these negotiations will have profound implications for the Mexican economy, which relies heavily on its trade relationship with the United States. Any new agreement is likely to address the immediate concerns regarding tariffs and provide a more stable regulatory environment for businesses on both sides of the border. The upcoming G20 Summit in Miami will serve as the primary stage for these critical discussions, with expectations high that concrete steps will be taken to resolve the trade standoff initiated by the failure to extend the previous agreement.