Michael Aw Condemns NParks' Handling of Sentosa Crocodile Case

Prominent wildlife photographer and conservation activist Michael Aw has strongly criticized the National Parks Board’s (NParks) decision to euthanize a crocodile spotted in the waters off Sentosa. Aw questioned humanity’s treatment of wildlife and demanded greater accountability and compassion in wildlife management.

SINGAPORE: Prominent wildlife photographer and conservation activist Michael Aw has condemned the National Parks Board’s (NParks) decision to euthanize the crocodile spotted in the waters off Sentosa.

Aw joined a growing wave of criticism directed at the statutory board over its handling of the case, citing the lack of suitable relocation options and the non-violent nature of the reptile. He questioned humanity’s treatment of wildlife and called for greater accountability and compassion.

In a statement, NParks group director of wildlife management, How Choon Beng, explained that Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve was not considered a suitable release site for the crocodile, as it already had a population of around 20 animals. He also noted that relocating saltwater crocodiles carries the risk of the animal returning to the area where it was first captured, potentially creating further danger to the public.

Mandai Wildlife Group declined to take the crocodile into its care due to their commitment to providing suitable welfare standards and quality of life for their existing animal population.

AW's response emphasized the need to explore non-lethal options and the responsibility to protect all wildlife, regardless of inconvenience. He called for a public inquiry to investigate the decision-making process and held NParks accountable in their stewardship of Singapore’s natural resources.





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Throughout his response, Aw highlighted his work as a wildlife photographer and conservationist, which has spanned decades and received international recognition

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