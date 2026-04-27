Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Debuts with Record-Breaking US$97 Million Opening

The biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, opened to a record-breaking US$97 million in North America, chronicling Michael Jackson's rise to fame. Despite mixed reviews, the film has already earned over US$220 million globally. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary also performed strongly at the box office.

The highly anticipated biopic Michael, which chronicles the life of the late pop legend Michael Jackson , made a stunning debut at the North American box office this weekend, raking in an impressive US$97 million (S$123.8 million).

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, the film traces Jackson's extraordinary journey from a child prodigy to a global superstar, capturing his meteoric rise to fame and the cultural impact he left behind. Industry analysts have hailed the film's opening as a record-breaking achievement for a musical biography, with David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research noting that it has garnered strong audience approval.

Viewers have embraced the film as a nostalgic and feel-good tribute to Jackson's legacy, though critics have been more reserved in their praise. Many reviewers argue that the film glosses over the more controversial aspects of Jackson's life, including allegations of sexual misconduct, opting instead for a sanitized portrayal of his career and personal struggles.

Despite the mixed critical reception, the film's global earnings have already surpassed US$220 million, thanks to its earlier release in Europe, indicating a robust international appeal. Meanwhile, in second place at the US and Canadian box office was The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which added another US$21.2 million to its already impressive global haul of over US$775 million.

The animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios has dominated the box office for the past three weeks, proving to be a massive hit with audiences of all ages. Taking third place was Amazon MGM's sci-fi adventure comedy Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut on a mission to save Earth from a dimming sun. The film has earned nearly US$600 million worldwide, benefiting from an extended theatrical run and strong word-of-mouth buzz.

In fourth place was Lee Cronin's horror flick The Mummy, a Warner Bros production that follows a young girl possessed by a demon in an ancient mummification ritual. The film managed to secure US$5.6 million in its opening weekend, appealing to fans of supernatural horror. Rounding out the top five was A24's romantic comedy The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple whose relationship unravels just before their wedding.

The film's darkly comedic take on modern relationships has resonated with audiences, contributing to its US$5.6 million weekend earnings





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