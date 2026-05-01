Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel Highly Likely, Lionsgate Confirms

A sequel to the 'Michael' biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson, is in development at Lionsgate, with discussions underway to determine the scope and timeline for production. The film will likely explore the later years of Michael Jackson's life and career, navigating sensitive topics with care.

The upcoming biopic 'Michael,' starring Jaafar Jackson as the iconic Michael Jackson , is already sparking discussions about a potential sequel. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua , meticulously chronicles the life and career of the King of Pop, beginning with his formative years as a member of the Jackson 5 and progressing through the monumental success of his groundbreaking albums – 'Off the Wall,' ' Thriller ,' and ' Bad .

' However, the narrative deliberately concludes at the peak of Jackson’s 1980s fame, leaving a significant portion of his life story unexplored. This strategic decision, born out of the complexities surrounding legal issues and sensitive allegations, has paved the way for a continuation of the story. Adam Fogelson, the head of Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, has recently confirmed that a sequel is actively being considered and is 'very' likely to enter production either this year or next.

The initial film faced considerable challenges during production. Producers encountered legal hurdles when attempting to portray scenes related to the child sex abuse allegations that surfaced against Jackson in the 1990s. This necessitated substantial reshoots and a revised ending, ultimately focusing on Jackson’s triumphant era in the 1980s. Despite these obstacles, 'Michael' has generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Fogelson emphasized the wealth of material remaining to be explored in a potential sequel. He highlighted the numerous chart-topping albums beyond those featured in the first film, and iconic moments like Jackson’s groundbreaking performance at the Super Bowl halftime show – an event widely credited with transforming the Super Bowl into the cultural spectacle it is today.

The studio boss acknowledged the delicate nature of approaching the second film, particularly in light of the controversies that surrounded Jackson’s later life, but expressed confidence in the filmmakers’ ability to navigate these complexities with sensitivity and respect. Discussions with director Antoine Fuqua are scheduled in the coming weeks to refine the vision for the sequel and establish a realistic production timeline.

Fogelson stated that a deeper understanding of Michael Jackson as a person will be crucial in shaping the narrative of the second film. Fogelson further elaborated on the vast potential for storytelling within Jackson’s life, pointing to the numerous albums and events that remain untouched. He specifically mentioned the use of only one song from the 'Bad' album in the first film, suggesting a wealth of musical material could be incorporated into a sequel.

The Super Bowl halftime show, a pivotal moment in both Jackson’s career and the history of the NFL, is also being considered as a potential focal point. However, Fogelson was careful not to make any definitive promises, emphasizing that the creative team is still in the early stages of planning. He underscored that a significant portion of Jackson’s life exists independently of the allegations, offering ample opportunity for a compelling and nuanced portrayal.

The success of the first film, and the audience’s desire to remain immersed in Jackson’s world, suggests a strong demand for a continuation of his story. The studio is aware of this demand and is committed to delivering a sequel that honors Jackson’s legacy while addressing the complexities of his life with integrity and thoughtfulness.

The upcoming meetings with Fuqua will be instrumental in determining the scope and direction of the second film, ensuring it meets the expectations of both fans and critics





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