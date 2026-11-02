Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate on Nov. 1, prompting more than half her staff to quit and exposing Democratic divisions over Israel.

Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the United States Senate on Nov. 1, a striking move in a Michigan race that could determine control of Congress.

The decision came after a week of public feuding between Stevens, a centrist, and Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive physician who defeated her in the primary. Reporters were waiting outside the Detroit church where Stevens was due to appear last Sunday morning with El-Sayed in a show of Democratic unity. Led by Rep.

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James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, one of the country's most influential Black Democrats, the event was intended to signal an end to a bitter feud and rally Black voters, a crucial constituency that had backed Stevens. But Stevens never arrived. Instead, to the surprise of her own staff, she was sitting in a church pew miles away beside Mike Rogers, the Republican her party had spent millions trying to defeat.

Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers

We, like other news media outlets, jumped in our van and raced across Detroit's broad boulevards, quiet on a fall Sunday. We drove past shuttered shops and factories to Perfecting Church, a Black Pentecostal church outside Detroit. By the time we arrived, television crews were already gathering around a makeshift microphone stand. As Stevens emerged through the church's double doors, flanked by Rogers and his wife, reporters' phones buzzed with a statement she had posted on X endorsing Rogers.

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As reporters shouted questions and camera flashes lit up her face, Stevens stepped up to address the media. I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate, Stevens told reporters. This is a very close election, we all know that. But Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign, that he didn't need me there, didn't want me there.

At some point, you've got to look at who's standing for country. Protesters standing with the media shouted traitor. The endorsement followed a week of public feuding between Stevens and El-Sayed over his stance on U.S. support for Israel. It also marked a striking reversal for a lawmaker who had recently urged voters to reject Rogers.

Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda, she had said. We can't afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. Republicans across the country celebrated a twist they hope will translate into votes on Tuesday. Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa, President Donald Trump called Stevens's decision brave and said, I'd love her to join the Republican Party.

Democratic Staff Resign Over Betrayal

Democrats condemned the endorsement as a betrayal. More than half of Stevens's staff quit in the hours after her announcement. We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens's decision to support Mike Rogers, her chief of staff, Justin German, said in a statement. The rupture exposed divisions over Israel that have roiled the Democratic Party, even as it gains wider support amongst voters.

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The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, poured tens of millions of dollars into supporting Stevens. El-Sayed, who would become the country's first Muslim senator if elected, has described the war in Gaza as a genocide. Kennedi Young, a 20-year-old university student, described the joint appearance as a nice tactic to try to appeal to black voters, but doubted it would sway her friends and family. I don't feel like Rogers and Stevens came for the service, she said.

Michigan Voters React to Trump Tariffs

Adrienne Bronaugh, 70, attended the service with Rogers and Stevens but had already voted for El-Sayed. She said she doesn't trust Rogers and was more concerned about the cost of tariffs on Canada. Tariffs imposed since Trump returned to office have disproportionately affected Michigan, a state bordering Canada that relies on imports to fuel its manufacturing industry. The Canadian flag flutters just across the river from downtown Detroit.

Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports include 25% on vehicles and auto parts and 50% on steel, aluminium, and copper, with exemptions for some products. Introduced in 2025, the tariffs have remained widely unpopular. Some 60 per cent of Americans disapprove of the tariff increases. America is making a mess with our neighbours across the border, Bronaugh said.

The tariffs are impacting all of us. We're paying more for everything.