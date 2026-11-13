Microsoft Apologizes for Global Outage Affecting 74 Countries

Microsoft has apologized for a global outage that disrupted services in 74 countries and affected millions, confirming it was caused by a technical issue not related to cyber or AI activity. The company reports broad recovery as it continues restoring full service.

Microsoft has apologized for a global outage that disrupted public services and businesses around the world, affecting 74 countries and territories. The company reported a broad recovery for Outlook email and other services after the disruption began on Thursday.

Microsoft confirmed the outage was caused by a technical issue not related to cyber or AI activity. We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners, Microsoft said on X. The company added that full services were still being restored. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI or agents.

Also read Microsoft 365 Outage Impacts AI Services and Global Business

Microsoft Outage Impact Reaches 74 Countries

The disruption knocked out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, affecting users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa, according to the outage tracker Downdetector. Reports of problems on Downdetector had begun to decline by 0900 GMT. Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas, but later confirmed the issue affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region. On Thursday, Microsoft attributed the disruption to elevated load on its infrastructure.

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In an updated statement on Friday, it said the incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. A top UK trade union said the disruptions had a serious impact on the country's health care service.

National Health Service staff receiving emergency calls were unable to refer patient details in the normal way, creating a massive backlog, said Rachel Harrison, public services head at the GMB union. As the outage dragged on for hours, airlines in India warned that customer queries may not be getting through. IndiGo and Akasa Air both said on X that their email support services had been affected and that they may not be able to receive customers' emails.

Global Services Disrupted By Technical Issue

Air India also capitalized on the moment, writing Emails can wait. The world has been waiting long enough, and adding Consider this your cue to plan that getaway. Japan's economy, trade and industry minister Ryosei Akazawa warned of a significant impact of the outage as Microsoft products were used by a vast number of people. In London's financial district, several people interviewed by AFP said the outage exposed their dependence on Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant.

I think one of the biggest things is Copilot not working, said Yashmit Sharma, 26, an auditor. I think this was the main bummer. And Outlook as well, of course. Sheera, 40, a risk manager at a mid-sized bank, said businesses needed to be better prepared for unexpected technology failures.

I think we need to be a little bit more careful, said Sheera, declining to give her last name. Anything can happen: you wake up and Outlook is not working and it's the main communication we use for our global team. The Australian Computer Society called for a national review of sovereign IT risk, with CEO Prins Ralston saying that small businesses may not have a workaround when Outlook fails.

Business Leaders Call For IT Resilience

We need to know the systems that keep this country running won't simply fall over without notice, Ralston said, according to ACS publication Information Age. Australia's spy agency and federal police were also hit by the Microsoft outage. The global disruption impacted an unknown number of netizens, but the total could be as high as 450 million, the figure the tech giant touts as the number of paid customers of the Microsoft 365 apps.

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The outage stretched from Thursday into Friday the 13th, leading to a flood of memes and brand reactions across social media. Thousands used social media to complain about email being down. Memes sprang up across the internet as brands like airlines rushed to capitalize early Friday on an unexpected long weekend. The UK arm of discount grocery chain Aldi suggested staying home, writing on Facebook: Microsoft being down is the equivalent of an adult snow day right?!

Burger King instead opted for a message directed at Microsoft: whoever's troubleshooting and working on the outage rn take your time. go out and get a Whopper. The World Health Organisation pitched some healthy offline ideas like taking a break from screens or stretching and walking. For some unfortunate souls, Teams sadly still worked. Others were forced to pivot to alternate forms of communication.

Social Media Reacts With Humor And Memes

My boss pointed out the programme that has our training on still works, someone posted. Still more turned to other screens for entertainment: Feet up on the sofa, coffee in hand and playing a bit of xbox, wonderful start to the day, another said. Hopefully outlook is down for the remainder of the day. It's actually been quite fun in the office, another Redditor wrote.

It feels like a bit of a social event everyone is chatting, we've ordered breakfast in, planning a pub visit this afternoon if it continues. Is this what the 90s felt like? But for many, the Internet Age is all-consuming. Even if our ears got a break from the constant dings and pings of notifications, our fingers remained ready to reply-all at a moment's notice.

Microsoft said it has addressed the underlying issue and continues to restore service to remaining customers and regions. The company's apology and confirmation that the issue was not related to cyber or AI activity came as reports of problems began to decline. The outage served as a reminder of how deeply the world relies on Microsoft's suite of products for daily communication and business operations.