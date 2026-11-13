Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 hit by widespread outage

A major Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other apps on Thursday, with nearly 130,000 users reporting issues. Microsoft blamed elevated infrastructure load and unavailable servers.

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday (Nov 12), with nearly 130,000 users reporting problems accessing the email service just after 1pm ET (2am SGT the next day).

Outage Tracker Details Microsoft Connectivity Problems

Microsoft later confirmed the issue could affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, after initially investigating reports in the Americas. According to outage tracker Downdetector, nearly 130,000 users reported issues with Outlook shortly after 1pm Eastern Time (6pm GMT). Reports later declined to about 50,000 as of 4.30pm Eastern Time. Downdetector also recorded more than 38,000 user reports of problems with Microsoft 365 and about 4,500 reports of users having trouble accessing Teams.

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Many users said they could not send or receive emails or had trouble loading their inboxes altogether. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, its AI assistant Copilot, and wider Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft attributed the connectivity issues to elevated load on its infrastructure across multiple regions and said it was working aggressively to reduce the impact.

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We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors, Microsoft wrote on X. We've paused all deployments, we're moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we're restarting affected servers to return them to service, the company said. Microsoft also said it was aware of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.

The company determined a number of servers were unexpectedly unavailable due to a problem that caused them to fail during automated health checks. It was not immediately clear what exactly caused that failure. Microsoft later said it was testing a fix and rolling out an alternative method for these automated health checks to bring impacted servers back online.

Microsoft Aggressively Pursues Impact Reduction Pathways

We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact, the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X. Earlier in the day, Microsoft said it had fixed a Teams disruption affecting users in North America and that the impact had been fully resolved. It said it had successfully restored problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues.

The company later said the issue may also affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in other regions. Microsoft 365 is the company's cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors in which new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected. The disruption highlights the reliance of businesses and individuals on Microsoft's cloud-based productivity tools, which are used by millions worldwide.