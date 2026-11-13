Microsoft 365 Outage Disrupts Global Trading, Government Systems and Airlines

Microsoft suffered a severe outage on Nov 13 affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot, disrupting trading desks, government email systems and airline customer support across dozens of countries.

Microsoft suffered one of its most severe disruptions in recent memory on Nov 13, downing its flagship software and impacting users, companies and government operations worldwide.

The outage affected a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with Exchange Online and email services. Services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were reported by users to be down. The Redmond, Washington-based company said it was trying different ways to identify the cause and get its servers back online, using a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.

Also read Microsoft 365 Outage Impacts AI Services and Global Business

Microsoft Services Down Worldwide

Microsoft said it did not have any indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident with urgency and priority until full resolution. Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website. Roughly 130,000 users from dozens of countries reported problems accessing Outlook on the outage tracker Downdetector on Thursday, although reports have since declined.

The outage has attracted about 200,000 reports of user issues across Microsoft services on Downdetector, ranking among the company's most severe. Microsoft shares were down 0.4% in extended trading. A series of posts by the company on X suggested its engineers were struggling to get the problem fully under control. Hours after saying it managed to successfully restore service health and functionality, the company said it had updated its list of impacted services and was continuing to address the issue.

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Its most recent post offered little hope for users expecting a quick resolution. We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected, the company wrote. In a more recent update Friday, Microsoft said we're seeing early stabilisation and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue. In finance, the difficulties in communicating efficiently have hindered workflows on trading desks, delayed corporate disclosure and even affected e-mail access for Japan's Ministry of Finance.

Financial Sector Faces Communication Delays

Sydney-based Rita Elkazzi, UBS Group execution-sales head for Australia and New Zealand, said it's been a bit of a disaster, and I can't believe still not resolved. It means a lot more diligence on ensuring trade recaps, et cetera, are accurate, she said. Eugene Koh, sales trader at CMC Markets Singapore, said everyone was back on the phone, and our WhatsApp chats were busier than usual.

Something that normally takes a second on e-mail might now take a phone call and a few minutes to get through, Koh said. Ryutaro Kimura, a Tokyo-based senior bond strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said while trading itself is largely unaffected, confirmations backed up, creating settlement headaches for back offices.

Calvin Yeoh, portfolio manager at hedge fund Blue Edge Advisors, said he cannot check e-mails and is struggling to access brokerage reports and some trading platforms that require e-mail authentication. Outlook is the appendix of the modern financial operations world, said Yeoh. So, aside from the entire front to back infrastructure of global finance being crippled, and he added that the situation was severe.

Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, said the firm's small cap team told him that some trading volumes in equities have fallen on the back of the blackout. Kenneth Goh, director of private wealth management at broker UOB Kay Hian, who is travelling for work in Malaysia, said the outage has left him unable to get market updates that help inform his advice to private clients.

It has been super irritating, said Goh, who is relying on patchy phone calls to speak with clients. If the outage crosses 24 hours, then we'd be in the red zone. A few Indian brokerages sent out alerts to the potential impact on their services, with IIFL Capital Services informing their clients that there could be a delay in responding to e-mailed queries.

Government and Airlines Report Disruptions

Australia's main exchange operator ASX told customers it was aware of an issue affecting some Microsoft 365 services, including e-mail, adding that the bourse's services remain available for normal operation. In Japan, the government's shared IT platform also experienced disruptions, with the finance ministry saying it cannot receive e-mails due to the outage. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the outage impacted the government's IT infrastructure and that they were keeping a close eye on the developments.

Japanese authorities had taken steps including securing alternative communication tools such as telephones, the government said. US-based industrial technology company Workhorse Group Inc. delayed a conference call for its quarterly earnings because of the outage. In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Friday Microsoft had likened the widespread outage to the CrowdStrike outage in 2024. Burke said he had spoken to Microsoft's top executive in Australia and the government's national cybersecurity coordinator about the global disruption.

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They (Microsoft) don't believe they are dealing with a cyberattack. They believe that they are dealing in some ways (with something) similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry, Burke told reporters in Sydney.

In July 2024, a massive global tech outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, banks and retailers, with Texas-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike blaming a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows that allowed its systems to push bad data out to millions of customer machines. Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminium firm, said his company's Outlook accounts could not receive updates from their US customers due to the outage.

If the situation dragged on further, this could impact the production timeline, he said. Some banks in Hong Kong, an Asian financial hub, also saw part of their operations disrupted. Air India said its flight operations were unaffected by the global Microsoft outage.

However, it temporarily rerouted its email services to ensure customer queries continued to reach the airline without interruption, the company said in a statement. IndiGo, another Indian airline company, said it also reported disruptions to its email support services, which affected its ability to receive customer queries. The airline in a statement on X said its other support channels remained operational and its flight operations were unaffected.

AI Tools and Recovery Efforts Continue

Singapore's Government Technology Agency said that government emails were down and that the agency is working with Microsoft to resolve the issue. The Philippines' Supreme Court said in a statement on X that the ongoing Microsoft 365 service outage has affected some of its operations, including email responses.

OpenAI and Anthropic each reported that they were facing problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools, underscoring the ripple effects of outages as more people use artificial intelligence platforms to interact with other companies' software. After initially struggling to identify the issue and test potential remedies, the company said in an update that it's seeing positive results with our efforts to restart affected infrastructure. Microsoft said it was seeing early stabilisation and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue.

Users in finance warned long delays would hurt trading and client service.