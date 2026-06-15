Midair Helicopter Collision in Rio de Janeiro Kills Six, Including Possible Singer Oliver Tree

A tragic midair collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro resulted in six fatalities. American singer Oliver Tree was reportedly among the passengers, though identifications are pending. The crash also claimed the life of Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz. One helicopter hit a car dealership, igniting a fire. Witnesses described a horrifying scene with one passenger seen jumping from the aircraft before impact.

Two helicopters collided midair over Rio de Janeiro on the morning of Sunday, June 14, resulting in a tragic crash that claimed the lives of all six individuals aboard.

The incident occurred in the city's western zone, with one helicopter crashing onto the parking lot of a car dealership where several electric vehicles were stationed, subsequently igniting a fire that emergency services later extinguished. The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department confirmed the collision and the fatal outcome. Among the passengers listed with aviation authorities was American singer and comedian Oliver Tree, though authorities have not yet been able to identify the bodies.

Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4 and shared an Instagram video on Saturday showing him playing football in a Brazilian neighborhood. Argentine streaming channel Blender reported that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, also known as Gaspi, was in one of the helicopters. Blender expressed its grief on its X account, stating, "Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you.

" Local witness Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker, described the scene as terrifying and horrifying, recounting that he saw one helicopter in flames after the collision and noticed a passenger jumping from the other aircraft before it impacted the ground. The investigation into the cause of the midair collision is ongoing, with aviation authorities and emergency responders working to piece together the events leading to this catastrophic accident





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Helicopter Collision Rio De Janeiro Oliver Tree Gaspar Prim Díaz Aviation Accident Brazil Midair Crash

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