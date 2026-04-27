Middle East Conflict Fuels Energy Crisis, Threatens Poverty and Hunger in Asia

The conflict in the Middle East is causing a severe energy crisis, particularly impacting Asia due to its reliance on Gulf oil. Millions face potential poverty and food insecurity as fuel prices surge and supply chains are disrupted.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggered by military action from the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28th, is rapidly manifesting as a global energy crisis , with Asia bearing the initial and most significant brunt of the impact.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical waterway handling approximately one-fifth of the world’s fuel supply – has instigated a severe disruption in fuel availability and a corresponding surge in oil prices. This situation is particularly precarious for nations within the Asia-Pacific region, who are now engaged in a frantic effort to secure sufficient fuel reserves to meet domestic demands.

The economic repercussions are already becoming alarmingly clear, with projections indicating that approximately 8.8 million individuals across the region are at risk of falling into poverty. Furthermore, economic output is anticipated to decline by a substantial margin, ranging from US$97 billion to US$299 billion. The vulnerability is not evenly distributed.

A recent analysis by Jayant Menon of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, published in East Asia Forum, highlights the least developed countries (LDCs) in Southeast Asia – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste – alongside the Philippines, as being exceptionally susceptible to the adverse effects of this crisis. This heightened vulnerability stems from a confluence of factors. Primarily, lower-income households are disproportionately affected by inflation, as they possess fewer financial resources to absorb increased prices for essential goods and services.

Moreover, these LDCs generally lack the infrastructure for domestic oil refining, compelling them to import more expensive refined petroleum products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The agricultural sector, a cornerstone of many of these economies, is also facing significant challenges. Fuel shortages are disrupting critical agricultural processes, including irrigation, harvesting, and the transportation of produce to market.

Compounding these issues, farmers are grappling with escalating fertilizer costs, a direct consequence of supply chain disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is creating a cascading effect, threatening food security and livelihoods across the region. The long-term implications of the conflict are deeply concerning. Menon warns that the persistence of the war will inevitably escalate the risk of a full-blown macroeconomic and humanitarian crisis.

The World Food Programme has issued a stark warning that, should the conflict continue into mid-2026, an additional 45 million people globally could face acute hunger. While sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be the most heavily impacted region, Southeast Asia will not be spared.

Menon emphasizes that while Southeast Asian governments and regional organizations have limited control over the cessation of hostilities, they can proactively mitigate the consequences by prioritizing support for the most vulnerable segments of the population – the poor. This support should focus on providing targeted assistance to alleviate the burden of rising prices and ensure access to essential resources. The ripple effects of the crisis are not confined to Asia.

Given that approximately half of the goods purchased by US consumers originate from Asia, disruptions to manufacturing in the region due to the energy crisis will inevitably translate into economic consequences for American consumers. This underscores the interconnectedness of the global economy and the far-reaching implications of geopolitical instability





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Middle East Conflict Energy Crisis Oil Prices Asia Poverty Food Security Strait Of Hormuz Iran Inflation Southeast Asia

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