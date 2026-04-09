Middle East Conflict Fuels Rise in Petrol and Diesel Prices, Government Announces Aid

Fuel prices surge due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, with petrol and diesel prices increasing significantly. Shell and SPC adjust petrol prices, while the government implements aid measures to support essential services and businesses impacted by rising fuel costs.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted fuel prices , with a noticeable surge in the cost of 95-octane petrol and a more dramatic increase in diesel prices. This situation is unfolding six weeks into the conflict, revealing the ripple effects on global markets and local consumers. On March 4, the price of 95-octane petrol ranged from $2.91 to $2.92, but by April 9, it had climbed to between $3.42 and $3.47.

This rise reflects the volatility and uncertainty that the conflict has introduced into the oil market, causing supply chain disruptions and increased speculation, which ultimately translate into higher prices at the pump. The situation is further complicated by the global crude oil market, where prices have been fluctuating in response to geopolitical developments. Crude oil prices reached US$100 per barrel on Wednesday, April 8, and continued to hover around that level on Thursday, exerting further upward pressure on fuel prices. The impact of these price increases is being felt across the board, affecting businesses and households alike. \In response to these escalating fuel costs, several major fuel companies have begun adjusting their pricing strategies. Shell, a prominent fuel retailer, made a significant move by calibrating its petrol prices downwards, albeit by a modest 4 cents. This reduction, while small, is a signal of the company's responsiveness to market dynamics and its attempt to mitigate the impact of rising costs on consumers. Shell’s adjustment brought the posted price for the popular 95-octane petrol back to the $3.42 per litre mark, a level last seen in 2022 during the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, Shell has maintained its diesel price at $4.68, reflecting the greater increase in diesel costs. This decision underscores the differing impacts of the conflict on various fuel types. The company's response highlights the challenges fuel companies face in balancing market pressures, consumer demands, and their own operational costs. Following Shell’s move, SPC, another major fuel retailer, mirrored the price reduction for petrol, also decreasing its prices by 4 cents while leaving diesel prices unchanged. This coordinated action suggests a shared recognition of the economic realities and a desire to provide some relief to consumers. The collective responses of these major fuel companies highlight the interconnectedness of the fuel market and the widespread effects of global events on local economies. The price adjustments were in effect as of 10 pm on April 9, and all prices mentioned are before any discounts. \The impact of rising fuel costs is being addressed with proactive measures aimed at supporting local businesses and mitigating the financial strain on households. Recognizing the burden that increased fuel prices place on businesses, the government is stepping in to provide support, particularly for essential services. One area of particular concern is the soaring price of diesel, which has risen from a range of $2.61 to $2.70 to a high of $4.62 to $4.68 as of April 9. This sharp increase poses a significant challenge for businesses that rely on diesel-powered vehicles, especially in the transportation sector. In a bid to alleviate the pressure, the government is offering temporary aid to critical services, such as bus routes for school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities. This aid will take the form of co-funding cost increases, ensuring that these essential services can continue operating without disruption. The government's intervention demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding essential services and protecting vulnerable populations from the full impact of the rising fuel costs. The coordinated efforts of fuel companies and government initiatives reflect a holistic approach to managing the economic repercussions of the Middle East conflict, focusing on both short-term relief and long-term stability within the local economy





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