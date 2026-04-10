Middle East Conflict Fuels Rise in Petrol and Diesel Prices

Rising fuel prices, particularly petrol and diesel, are being influenced by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Oil prices reached $100 per barrel, prompting fuel companies to adjust prices. Government support measures are being rolled out to help affected businesses and essential services. Shell and SPC lowered petrol prices by 4 cents, while diesel prices remain high.

The Middle East conflict, now six weeks in, continues to exert its influence on global markets, with significant ripple effects observed in fuel prices . The most noticeable impact has been on the price of 95-octane petrol, which has surged from a range of $2.91 to $2.92 per litre on March 4th to a higher range of $3.42 to $3.47 per litre by April 9th. This rise directly reflects the volatility stemming from the ongoing geopolitical instability.

Concurrently, the price of diesel has experienced an even more dramatic increase, becoming the hardest hit fuel. Initially priced between $2.61 and $2.70 per litre, diesel prices have dramatically climbed to a range of $4.62 to $4.68 per litre on April 9th, underscoring the severity of the market disruptions. The increase in global oil prices, recently reaching approximately US$100 per barrel on Wednesday, April 8th, and continuing into Thursday, is directly impacting the local fuel markets. The local fuel market is responding to these global changes and the pressure is already being felt by consumers and businesses. \In response to these price hikes, fuel companies have begun to adjust their pricing strategies. Shell has taken the lead, becoming the first fuel company to adjust its 95-octane petrol prices downwards. The company reduced its posted price by 4 cents per litre, reflecting an attempt to mitigate the impact of rising global oil costs. This adjustment brings the price back to levels last seen in 2022, when global economic conditions were significantly impacted by the invasion of Ukraine. However, Shell has chosen to maintain its diesel price, leaving it unchanged at $4.68 per litre. This differential approach highlights the differing pressures and market dynamics affecting each fuel type. Later in the evening, SPC followed suit, mirroring Shell's pricing adjustments by also reducing its petrol prices by 4 cents per litre while also maintaining its posted diesel price. This coordinated response signals the widespread impact of global market forces. These changes reflect the volatile nature of the fuel market and the delicate balance between global events and local consumer pressures. The moves by these companies will likely be followed by other fuel companies across the area, leading to greater consistency and price awareness in the fuel market. \Recognizing the impact of rising fuel costs on local businesses and vulnerable populations, the government is taking measures to cushion the blow. The substantial rise in diesel prices is of particular concern, especially for local businesses operating vehicles that rely on diesel fuel. To provide relief, the government has announced temporary aid measures to support essential services. Notably, crucial bus services catering to school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities will receive temporary financial assistance. This aid will come in the form of co-funding to help cover the increased operating costs, ensuring that these vital services can continue to operate without disruption. This financial support reflects a commitment to protecting essential services and supporting the more vulnerable segments of the population during this period of economic strain. The aid is meant to prevent disruptions that could negatively impact these communities





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