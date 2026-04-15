Middle East Conflict Fuels Singapore Inflation Concerns Amidst Revised Forecasts

Singapore's inflation forecast has been revised upwards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore due to the Middle East conflict's impact on energy prices and supply chains. While the revised forecast remains manageable, the outlook is uncertain, with potential for broader economic ripple effects similar to the 2022 crisis, although some factors may mitigate the severity.

Singapore's inflation outlook, while revised to a manageable forecast by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), remains uncertain due to escalating Middle East conflict and its impact on global energy markets. The MAS recently increased its inflation forecast for 2026 to a range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent, an upward adjustment from its previous projection of 1 to 2 percent. This recalibration stems from the ongoing geopolitical tensions, which are creating volatility in energy prices and disrupting global supply chains .

This situation bears a resemblance to the inflationary pressures experienced just four years ago, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which significantly drove up global energy and food costs, leading to 14-year highs in Singapore's inflation. While inflation had been gradually easing and providing some relief to households, this newfound stability is now under threat.

The immediate effects of the Middle East conflict, now in its seventh week, are already being felt by Singaporean consumers. The cost of a full tank of petrol has increased by at least S$20 since the conflict began, and the average monthly electricity bill for a four-room HDB flat has seen a substantial rise.

A critical factor influencing the trajectory of inflation is the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which approximately 20 percent of the world's crude oil supply transits. Hopes for a swift reopening of this passage, following a temporary ceasefire, were dashed when peace talks faltered, leading to renewed escalations. While the global community has not yet faced outright energy supply shortages, the risk of such an event increases with the prolonged duration of the conflict.

The scramble to secure alternative fuel sources has already driven the actual cost of procuring fuel above widely quoted benchmark prices, leading to a surge in prices for petrol, diesel, and jet fuel. These higher fuel costs have a cascading effect, impacting the broader economy. The cost of shipping, which is powered by diesel and is a significant component of commercial transport, has risen by approximately 80 percent since the conflict began. This increased expense for moving goods from ports to warehouses and ultimately to retail outlets eventually translates to higher prices for consumers.

Similarly, the delivery of fresh produce to restaurants and hawker centres, along with food delivery services and online shopping, will likely see increased costs passed on. Businesses can only absorb these escalating operational expenses for so long before they are compelled to pass them on to consumers, a phenomenon economists refer to as second-round effects. Even if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes, the global energy market is likely to bear lasting consequences, including potential damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.

Despite these concerns, there are mitigating factors suggesting this inflationary episode may not reach the severity of the 2022 surge. Unlike the previous crisis, there has not been a broad-based increase in other commodity prices, particularly in the agricultural sector. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, major disruptions to global grain and edible oil supplies, from these key exporting nations, caused prices to skyrocket, with palm oil prices more than doubling. Currently, while fertilizer prices have risen by 30 percent, this is still approximately half of the increase observed in 2022.

Higher transport costs will undoubtedly contribute to an eventual rise in food prices, but the transmission mechanism is expected to be slower and less pronounced than the rapid and highly visible food price inflation experienced after the invasion of Ukraine, which was directly linked to supply disruptions. It is also important to note that in 2022, inflation was already on an upward trend due to post-pandemic recovery. Furthermore, although oil prices have increased significantly before the current Middle East conflict, they remain below the peak of US$140 per barrel reached in 2022.

While official inflation figures track a broad basket of goods and services, including infrequently purchased items like electronics and furniture, the everyday essentials that constitute a larger portion of household budgets – food, transport, and utilities – are experiencing price increases that outpace the headline inflation rate. This discrepancy contributes to a perception among consumers that the cost of living is rising more rapidly than the official statistics suggest. The Singaporean government has implemented a S$1 billion support package to help cushion households and businesses against the impact of higher energy prices.





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