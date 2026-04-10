Middle East Conflict Fuels Surge in Petrol and Diesel Prices, Government Announces Aid

Fuel prices have spiked in the wake of the ongoing Middle East conflict. 95-octane petrol and diesel prices have risen significantly, prompting responses from fuel companies and government intervention to assist businesses and households.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, now six weeks in, has significantly impacted fuel prices , specifically in the context of 95-octane petrol and diesel. The price of 95-octane petrol, a widely used fuel type, has seen a notable increase, rising from a range of $2.91 to $2.92 per litre on March 4th to a range of $3.42 to $3.47 per litre as of April 9th. This upward trend reflects broader market dynamics influenced by geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions.

The price of diesel, however, has experienced an even more dramatic surge during the same period. Diesel prices have escalated from a range of $2.61 to $2.70 to a high of between $4.62 and $4.68 on April 9th. This sharp increase in diesel prices presents a particular challenge to various sectors, especially those reliant on diesel-powered vehicles, such as logistics, transportation, and public services. The impact is felt most acutely by businesses and consumers that depend on these fuel types. The fluctuations also highlight the interconnectedness of global events and local markets, demonstrating how international conflicts can translate into tangible economic consequences for everyday citizens. The immediate impact is a rise in the cost of transportation, impacting businesses and households alike.\Fuel companies are responding to the volatile market conditions. Shell, a prominent fuel retailer, initiated a downward calibration of petrol prices, reducing the price of 95-octane petrol by 4 cents. This move brought the posted price back to the $3.42 per litre mark, a level last seen in 2022 during the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Interestingly, Shell has opted to keep its diesel prices unchanged at $4.68 per litre, likely considering factors like supply costs and demand elasticity. Subsequently, SPC followed Shell's lead and mirrored its price adjustments for petrol, also decreasing the price by 4 cents, while maintaining its diesel prices. These actions by Shell and SPC demonstrate their responsiveness to market dynamics and a commitment to mitigating the immediate impact of rising prices on consumers. These price adjustments were in effect as of 10 p.m. on April 9th, and all prices are listed before any discounts. The adjustments represent a significant strategy for the companies in a volatile market to keep their existing market share. However, the impact on overall consumer spending power is still a matter of concern.\Recognizing the economic strain caused by the soaring fuel costs, particularly the surge in diesel prices, the government has announced measures to assist businesses and households affected. To alleviate the pressure on local businesses that depend on diesel vehicles, the government is introducing temporary financial aid. This aid is specifically aimed at co-funding the increased costs faced by essential bus services. These services include transportation for school students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The primary objective is to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of these crucial services, which are vital for community mobility and access. The government's intervention underscores a commitment to cushioning the economic impact of the fuel price increases and protecting vulnerable segments of the population. Further details about the amount of aid provided and the timeline for its implementation remain unstated. The government's actions also signal the importance of maintaining public services during times of economic instability, showcasing its dedication to ensuring the well-being of its citizens





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