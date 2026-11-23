Ripon Chowdhury leaves Singapore after work permit appeal fails. MWS founder departs Nov 21 despite 3400-signature petition and civil society support.

Migrant worker advocate Ripon Chowdhury departed Singapore on November 21, 2026, after his work permit expired. The 38-year-old Bangladeshi national left the country following the failure of appeals by civil society groups to extend his stay. His departure marks the end of a high-profile campaign involving thousands of supporters and significant media attention.

Departure Details at Changi Airport

Ripon Chowdhury was seen at Changi Airport accompanied by Singaporean activist Kokila Annamalai and dozens of supporters. The group gathered to bid him farewell before he boarded his flight back to Bangladesh. His exit followed weeks of intense lobbying by advocacy organizations and the public to allow him to remain in Singapore.

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Timeline of Permit Non-Renewal

Chowdhury revealed his situation in an Instagram video posted on November 2, 2026. He stated he had been informed on October 1, 2026, that his work permit would not be renewed. The 16-year resident first shared this news after receiving the notice nearly a month prior to his public disclosure.

Public Campaign and Petition Efforts

The announcement sparked an online campaign with an online petition that drew over 3,400 signatures. Supporters urged authorities, including the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), to reconsider the decision. Advocacy groups and influencers also appealed directly to his former employer, Seatrium, for intervention.

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Ministry Response and Advocacy History

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stated it considers various factors when assessing work eligibility but declined to provide case-specific details. Chowdhury founded Migrant Workers Singapore (MWS) in 2018 to highlight dormitory food standards and worker transport safety. His profile rose after a September video comparing migrant wages to the Prime Minister's salary gained over 530,000 views.

Chowdhury's Final Statement on Honesty

Upon confirming his departure, Ripon Chowdhury emphasized his commitment to truth. He told followers he has always tried to speak honestly about the challenges that migrant workers face. His departure concludes a period where his advocacy brought significant attention to the lives of foreign workers in Singapore.