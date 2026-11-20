A group of 300 migrants joins 1,500 in Mexico's Chiapas state, defying US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and demanding rights under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Approximately 300 migrants from Central America crossed into the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday, November 20, joining a larger contingent of nearly 1,500 individuals already moving northward. This movement occurred just one week after United States President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Mexico, threatening to impose fresh tariffs on Mexican exports if the nation failed to halt the northward flow of people. The arrival of this new group highlights the continuing challenges Mexico faces in managing its southern border despite intense diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Details on the Caravan Movement and Location

The migrants entered Mexico early in the day on Friday, consolidating their numbers with a caravan that had formed the previous week. This larger group has since divided into at least two distinct factions. These factions are currently traversing through southern communities, specifically the towns of Arriaga and Tonalá in Chiapas. The state of Chiapas serves as a critical gateway, bordering Guatemala and acting as the primary entry point for migrants attempting to reach the United States.

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Forced Departure and Migrant Testimonies

Local authorities in the town of Pijijiapan, located to the southeast, compelled the newcomers to leave their temporary resting place after they had hoped to stay for two days. Emerson, a 26-year-old national of Honduras traveling with his wife and their daughters aged 1 and 4, reported that officials showed no compassion for the children's fatigue. He stated that the authorities kicked the entire group out, forcing them to continue their journey on foot immediately.

Political Demands and Response to Tariffs

Herson David Escalante, another Honduran national walking with the group, expressed a desire to remain in Mexico to work until Donald Trump leaves office. Escalante publicly urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to resist being manipulated by American pressure and to allow migrants to stay in the country. He argued that the Mexican administration should not yield to external threats but rather support the vulnerable population passing through its territory.

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US Pressure and Mexico Migration Policy

The timing of this caravan's arrival is directly linked to recent escalations in rhetoric between the two nations. Last week, Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on goods from Mexico if its authorities did not stop the caravan. US border czar Tom Homan called on the Mexican government to send troops to both the US border and its southern frontier with Guatemala to enforce stricter controls. Meanwhile, Mexico's National Migration Institute has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the new group.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

This event marks the seventh migrant group to cross into Chiapas this year, underscoring the persistent nature of the migration flow. The Mexican government maintains a policy where migrants with legal status may remain in the country. However, those without proper documentation are referred to immigration authorities to assess their cases individually. As the groups move through Arriaga and Tonalá, the situation remains fluid with ongoing coordination between local officials and federal agencies.