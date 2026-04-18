Migrant Worker Tattoos Lee Kuan Yew on Neck as Tribute to Life-Changing Opportunities in Singapore

A migrant worker from India has honored Singapore's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, with a neck tattoo, crediting the nation with providing him a life of stability and prosperity after overcoming poverty and personal tragedies. The tattoo symbolizes his deep gratitude and belief in the country's values.

A migrant worker 's profound gratitude towards Singapore and its founding father, Lee Kuan Yew , has manifested in a striking neck tattoo. Sugumar Surendran, an air-conditioning technician who emigrated from Tamil Nadu, India, at the age of 18, chose to permanently etch the likeness of Lee Kuan Yew onto his neck. This significant act of tribute stems from Surendran's deeply held belief that Singapore , under Lee's leadership, has become a 'golden country' characterized by fairness and equality.

He arrived in Singapore with nothing, a stark contrast to the life he now leads, which he describes as comfortable and stable, allowing him to provide for his wife and son back home. The journey has not been without hardship; Surendran has endured personal tragedies, including the loss of his sister and her young son to cancer. Despite these profound losses, he has maintained a positive outlook and worked diligently to improve his circumstances, a sentiment he attributes in part to the opportunities Singapore has afforded him. His admiration for Lee Kuan Yew grew over years of reading about his life and watching his speeches, particularly resonating with Lee's unwavering resolve during Singapore's nascent years after independence. Surendran even considers Lee a spiritual figure, praying to him alongside other deities, and notes with a sense of shared identity that they both share the 16th day of the month as a significant birth date. The tattoo artist, Jerome Lee, initially expressed surprise at the request to ink a political figure, especially on such a prominent location. He saw it as a serious commitment, asking Surendran to return the next day to ensure the decision was well-considered. During the tattooing session, Surendran shared his personal narrative of overcoming poverty and adversity to build a life in Singapore, a story that deeply moved the artist. Jerome Lee recognized the tattoo as a powerful embodiment of wearing one's beliefs externally, stating it aligns with the core essence of tattooing. The act has garnered attention and commentary, with some netizens drawing parallels to national pledges of service, further highlighting the impact of Surendran's heartfelt tribute. Reflecting on his journey, Surendran expresses his gratitude directly, stating, Uncle, you help make the country very good. I came from India to come here. Now my family and everybody are happy. The tattoo serves as a constant reminder of the transformative impact Singapore and its founding leader have had on his life, symbolizing a transition from struggle to prosperity, a sentiment encapsulated by his powerful phrase, First pain, now gain





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Migrant Worker Lee Kuan Yew Tattoo Singapore Gratitude

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