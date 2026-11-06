Mike Lim Urges Malls to Prioritize Social Commerce and Community Design

Veteran designer Mike Lim argues that shopping malls must evolve into social hubs with distinctive identities to survive the rise of e-commerce and market homogeneity.

Veteran interior design er Mike Lim asserts that Singapore's retail sector is suffering from a lack of distinct identity. He argues that shopping malls must transform into vibrant community hubs to remain relevant in an increasingly digital marketplace.

The Rise of Homogeneous Retail Spaces

Lim, who leads the interior design division at DP Architects, observes that the current retail landscape is defined by sameness. He notes that many developments along Orchard Road and elsewhere offer generic experiences that fail to engage modern consumers effectively.

Also read Anthony Lim to Succeed Peter Seah as DBS Chairman on Jan 1, 2027

The designer warns that without a strong creative identity, physical stores cannot compete with online platforms. He emphasizes that developers and designers must consciously integrate social elements into their architectural plans to attract foot traffic.

Ombak KLCC as a Design Benchmark

A prime example of his philosophy is Ombak KLCC, a six-storey retail podium in Kuala Lumpur that opened in August 2026. The structure features a curvaceous atrium topped with skylights, designed to be admired from below.

Advertisement

The building floors recede as they rise, mimicking the terraced tea plantations of Cameron Highlands. This distinctive architecture helped the project gain significant attention on social media shortly after its opening.

Predicting the Shift to Social Commerce

Lim has long anticipated the need for this evolution. In 2016, he published an article titled Today's Malls, Tomorrow's Social Spaces within his firm's internal newsletter. He predicted that e-commerce would force malls to establish unique identities to retain visitors.

He advocates for immersive storytelling through craftsmanship, art exhibitions, and collaborations. By integrating these elements, retailers can create memorable experiences that go beyond simple product transactions.

The Exchange TRX Integration Strategy

This vision guided his work on The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur, a massive 17-acre development. Lim designed the interiors as a network of distinctive retail spaces seamlessly integrated under a rooftop park.

Advertisement

The project includes a grand flight of social steps leading to a sunken courtyard. This area connects event spaces to Apple's flagship store located on the podium roof, facilitating public interaction and networking.

Flexible Layouts for Future Events

Lim suggests that mall layouts must be flexible enough to host multi-label pop-up events and performances. He encourages retailers to embrace social commerce by appealing to targeted groups with engaging activities.

Through teaching and volunteering with the Society of Interior Designers Singapore, Lim continues to advocate for this shift. He believes that prioritizing community and design will define the future of successful retail environments.