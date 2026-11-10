Milan Prosecutors Seek to Drop Corruption Case Against Mayor Giuseppe Sala

Milan prosecutors ask a judge to drop the case against Mayor Giuseppe Sala, developer Manfredi Catella and architect Stefano Boeri over building approvals.

On November 10, 2026, Milan prosecutors asked a judge to drop a case against Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, property developer Manfredi Catella and architect Stefano Boeri, along with 13 other people under investigation over alleged irregularities in the approval of building projects in Italy's financial capital.

The investigation also involved Coima SGR founder Manfredi Catella and former urban planning councillor Giancarlo Tancredi. The suspects faced alleged offences including corruption, undue influence and false statements, although Giuseppe Sala and Stefano Boeri were not investigated for corruption.

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Prosecutors Cite Lack of Evidence for Conviction

In a 19-page filing reviewed by Reuters, Milan prosecutors said the evidence gathered during the investigation did not support a reasonable prospect of conviction for any of the 16 suspects. For that reason, they recommended dropping the case.

Prosecutors said Italy's highest court had ruled that conflicts of interest, failures by public officials to recuse themselves, professional and business ties between officials and property developers, and irregularities in planning procedures were not sufficient in themselves to prove a corrupt quid pro quo between benefits received and the exercise of public functions.

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A judge will now decide whether to accept the prosecutors' request and close the case, or whether to order further investigations. The filing addresses only the corruption strand of the wider inquiry.

Alleged Building Permit System in Milan

According to court documents, Milan prosecutors had previously argued that investigations into some of the largest redevelopment projects in Italy's financial capital had uncovered a system aimed at facilitating the issuance of unlawful building permits. The same inquiries, they said, pointed to a setup enabling highly speculative real estate transactions.

Milan's property market began booming in 2015, when the Expo world fair helped transform the city into a magnet for developers and investors from Italy and abroad. The boom reshaped the city's skyline and drew attention to how permits were being approved.

Residents' Complaints Shaped Milan Construction Probes

Complaints from local residents over a sharp increase in high-rise developments triggered a series of investigations into alleged abuses in the approval of building permits. Those probes brought much of the city's construction sector to a standstill.

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Prosecutors have now moved to drop the strand centred on alleged corruption. However, several trials relating to suspected building and planning violations are still under way, and other investigations into alleged breaches of urban planning rules remain at a preliminary stage.