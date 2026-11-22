Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando married in a private California ceremony on Nov 21 after about five years together, with black-and-white photos shared on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have married in a private ceremony in California. The singer announced the wedding on Instagram on Sunday, Nov 22, posting black-and-white photographs captioned M + M and 11.21.26.

The wedding took place on Saturday, Nov 21, reportedly in Palm Springs. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first to report the news. Representatives of the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Cyrus, 33, wore a backless white silk gown for the ceremony, while Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit and white shirt.

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The couple married a month after performing Let's Get Married together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song from Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades. TMZ reported earlier on Nov 19 that Cyrus and Morando were set to wed over the weekend. The couple have been together for about five years. They met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview.

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Relationship History Between Cyrus And Morando

She said: Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, the worst that can happen is I leave. Cyrus and Morando were spotted by fans in Japan in late October 2025 and early November 2025. Morando told Wonderland magazine in July that he proposed to her in Kyoto, Japan.

Cyrus debuted her engagement ring on Dec 1, 2025, when she appeared on the red carpet with Morando at the Los Angeles premiere of the blockbuster film Avatar: Fire And Ash. In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

Cyrus' stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell dropped the biggest clue that the wedding was imminent when she shared an Instagram story on Nov 20, showing photos of what appeared to be a rehearsal dinner. Guests included Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley. Morando is a music producer and the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website.

Morando Music Career And Cyrus Albums

He has collaborated with Cyrus on Endless Summer Vacation and her ninth studio album Something Beautiful (2025). Cyrus is a former child actress who starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, playing Miley Stewart, a high-school student living a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana.

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As a singer, she is famous for songs such as Party In The USA (2009), Wrecking Ball (2013) and Flowers (2023), from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation (2023). She won her first two Grammy Awards, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, for Flowers. In September, she released her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades. Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, now 36.

Previous Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

They married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. Hemsworth filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.