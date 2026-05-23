Miley Cyrus Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and Thanks Her Family

In a tearful speech at a Hollywood ceremony, Miley Cyrus expressed gratification for being awarded a Hollywood Walk of Fame star alongside her family and signaled that she cherished the honor.

Miley Cyrus becomes tearful as she thanks her family after getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Miley Cyrus received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, marking her career.

Rapper Miley Cyrus, known for her Hannah Montana fame, got a star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after receiving it at a ceremony in Hollywood, California. She thanked her family and said the honor was 'an accumulation of devotion.

' Her friends and relatives all paid tribute to her, including Donatella Versace, a fashion designer, and Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress. She also featured in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary TV special. Rapper Miley Cyrus learned the value of promoting an idea to make it happen. She didn't just promote the show; Miley knew people would come to her with 'Hannah' merch.

So, she used her status and promoted a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special. Miley has been willingly promoting the show and asked people if they ever thought about another season. All things considered, Miley is an example of never giving up no matter how many times she falls down and comes back stronger. The Attitude singer supports LGBTQ+ individuals.

Social Media Is Divided Over Miley Cyrus' Fame Star. Some fans said Miley deserved her fame star, while others said Miley should not have the right to have a star at all. The video got 2000 views before being blocked out. The fame star will be Miley Cyrus' permanent fixture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If you didn't know already, Miley 'earned' her fame star after getting it. It's an unmistakable symbol of a star's career





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Miley Cyrus Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Emotional Response Family Support Career Milestone Doting Parents Acquiring A Talent For Promotion Hannah Montana 20Th Anniversary TV Special LGBTQ+ Rights Social Media Reactions

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