Millennium Hotels and Resorts secured Team of the Year at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 for its transformative global MICE strategy and commercial integration.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts claimed the Team of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure award at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026. This accolade recognizes the group's Global Commercial Team for successfully transforming its meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) operations into a unified commercial engine. The recognition highlights the effectiveness of an integrated strategy that drives growth across the global portfolio.

Strategic Overhaul Drives Growth

The Global Commercial Team earned this distinction by uniting Brand, Marketing, Sales, and Revenue divisions under a single strategic vision. Prior to this initiative, individual properties managed their sales pipelines independently, which restricted cross-selling opportunities and complicated processes for corporate clients requiring multi-destination services. To resolve these inefficiencies, Chief Commercial Officer Cinn Tan introduced the One MHR model. This framework replaced decentralized selling with a centralized account management approach designed to streamline operations.

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Executive Leadership and Alignment

The new framework aligned key leadership roles to ensure cohesive execution. Brand and Marketing functions operate under Vice President, Global Branding, Marketing and Loyalty, Carolyn Wishnowski. Global sales are directed by Vice President GSO and Sales Asia, Paul Er, while revenue teams are led by Vice President of Global Revenue Management, Aliasger Lehry. Local hotel personnel now work toward a unified commercial objective, supported by targeted pricing strategies and commercial optimization. This structure maintains global standards while allowing flexibility for local markets.

Commercial Results and Revenue Gains

The restructuring produced immediate and measurable commercial gains across key programs. Singapore MICE operations recorded year-on-year expansion, demonstrating the success of the new integrated approach. The Preferred Partnership Programme delivered a +123.6% year-on-year revenue growth, proving that structured collaboration with external partners drives tangible value. These results indicate that the group's broader partnership and demand-generation efforts are gaining significant traction in competitive markets.

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Global Marketing and Strategic Partnerships

Brand and marketing supported this momentum through the global campaign Where Business Connects. The team deployed press releases, paid advertising, advertorials, and social media outreach across international markets. They also created localized delegate experiences, such as heritage-themed event breaks at Orchard Hotel Singapore that incorporated local cultural elements into corporate programs. Global sales expanded commercial reach by securing a strategic partnership with Asian sourcing platform HXE, linking the brand to a broad network of corporate event planners.

Future Outlook and Industry Recognition

The partnership with HXE connects Millennium Hotels and Resorts with major event budgets across China, Singapore, and the United States. Chief Commercial Officer Cinn Tan stated that this agreement strengthens the ability to capture qualified demands from leading MICE sourcing platforms. The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards honors visionary executives and high-performing teams that champion workplace wellbeing and diversity. The full list of winners is available through the Singapore Business Review Magazine, presented by Julie Anne Nuñez-Difuntorum at (+65) 3158 1386 ext. 242.