Million-Dollar HDB Flats Rise as Singapore's Housing Model Ages

The surge in million-dollar HDB resale transactions reflects the intended wealth-building feature of Singapore's public housing system, even as affordability concerns mount for new buyers.

In Singapore, the number of million-dollar Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) flats in the resale market is rising, even as the overall market shows signs of cooling.

Early 2026 is expected to bring some relief to buyers after years of price increases. However, during a recent quarter, million-dollar resale transactions surged by over 17% compared to the previous quarter. This trend is a feature of Singapore's housing model, not a failure. HDB flats are more than homes; they are retirement assets.

Since the inception of public housing, policymakers have promoted homeownership to provide affordable housing and help households build wealth. Families buy larger flats while raising children and later downsize when children move out. If the flat has appreciated, the proceeds can fund retirement. Thus, rising resale prices are an intended outcome of the system.

Million-dollar flats are a predictable consequence of decades of price growth, especially in mature estates with larger flats and desirable locations. Housing affordability is a concern, particularly for resale market entrants. Between 2015 and 2025, the HDB Resale Price Index rose approximately 50.7%, while median household income increased by 42.7% and cumulative inflation was around 19%. Housing prices outpaced income growth, but the margin may be smaller than assumed.

Existing homeowners benefit because the value of their homes typically rises alongside the homes they may later buy or sell. The challenge is greatest for those who cannot access subsidised Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and must go directly to the resale market. The debate over HDB prices centres on affordability.

However, if resale flat prices merely kept pace with inflation or remained stagnant, older Singaporeans could see the real value of their housing assets shrink over time, undermining a pillar of retirement that many households rely on. Analysts suggest the ideal is for resale prices to rise faster than inflation but slower than wage growth, allowing working Singaporeans to afford better housing while retirees benefit from appreciation.

Over the past decade, resale prices have grown somewhat faster than that ideal range. Nevertheless, even with moderate growth, million-dollar HDB transactions would likely continue increasing as Singapore's housing stock ages and values accumulate. The rise of million-dollar HDB flats reveals a tension at the heart of Singapore's housing model. Homeowners want property values to retain or increase, while buyers, especially younger households, want homes to remain affordable.

As more HDB flats cross the million-dollar threshold, public debate will persist. However, the growing number of seven-figure transactions may indicate a system working largely as intended, despite pressure to remain accessible to the next generation. Housing policy must balance today's affordability with tomorrow's security, ensuring neither side is left behind





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