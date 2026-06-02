Minister and Opposition Leader Cross Paths at Eunos Hawker Centre Amid Community Activities

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng visited a hawker centre in the opposition-held Eunos ward, where he was greeted by Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh. Both politicians engaged with residents during morning activities, highlighting ongoing grassroots interactions across party lines.

Singapore's political landscape often features cross-party interactions at community events, as demonstrated by a recent encounter involving Manpower Minister Dr. Tan See Leng and Workers' Party (WP) Secretary-General Pritam Singh .

On May 30, Dr. Tan visited the Bedok Reservoir Market & Food Centre at Blk 630 in the Aljunied ward, an area long represented by Mr. Singh. The opposition leader also attended to greet residents and the minister, sharing updates on social media. He noted Dr. Tan's appreciation for the local Siglap Kway Chap stall and highlighted the hawker centre's welcoming atmosphere and diverse food options, encouraging families to visit, particularly during breakfast and lunch for the fullest selection.

Accompanying Dr. Tan was Mr. Jagathishwaran Rajo, identified as a People's Action Party (PAP) activist. Mr. Rajo was part of the PAP slate that contested Aljunied GRC in the most recent general election. His background includes serving as Branch Secretary at Zhenghua Division for eight years before shifting his focus to community work in Eunos toward the end of 2023.

Professionally, he held a senior assistant director role in the Future Economy Planning Office and underwent a two-year secondment with the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Both Dr. Tan and Mr. Rajo documented their time in the ward, sharing photos of interactions with Eunos residents during various activities such as chair yoga sessions, meetings with the Jalan Jalan Eunos Briskwalking Club, and casual conversations at the hawker centre.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh expressed gratitude to residents who participated in the WP's monthly "walk-to-bond" activity. This community initiative, running since 2011, typically occurs on the last Saturday of each month. It encourages senior citizens of all fitness levels to engage in physical activity, promoting healthy living and active ageing. The walks foster neighbourly connections and provide attendees an opportunity to discuss local concerns with party leaders.

The event concludes with a complimentary fruit distribution, reinforcing the party's grassroots engagement efforts in the Eunos ward. Beyond this specific event, broader discussions about mental health and workplace culture continue in Singapore. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently shared a video urging everyone to care for their own mental health and that of their colleagues. In response, many Singaporeans suggested practical measures, including expanded work-from-home arrangements and more supportive workplace policies.

Separately, a separate online conversation explored the nuanced role of job hopping in one's career, challenging the common perception that frequent job changes are a red flag for employers. One jobseeker recounted that an interviewer specifically valued the diverse experience gained through such moves, signaling a potential shift in how career trajectories are evaluated in certain sectors





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Singapore Politics Pritam Singh Tan See Leng Eunos Hawker Centre Workers' Party PAP Community Engagement Aljunied GRC

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