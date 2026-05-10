Minister Indranee Rajah's Remarks on Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup Spark Criticism

Minister Indranee Rajah's recent comments as chair of the Government's workgroup to boost the national birth rate have sparked criticism from Singaporeans. They questioned why she, an unmarried and childless politician, was giving advice on marriage and parenthood.

SINGAPORE: Amid a wave of reactions about Minister Indranee Rajah ’s recent comments as chair of the Government’s workgroup to boost the national birth rate , one individual has said that the politician should not act as a spokesperson giving advice to citizens, given the fact that she does not have children herself.

The criticism erupted after Ms Indranee gave an update on the new Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup that was convened to address Singapore’s record low total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.87.last week that the breaks women take to have and care for children should be seen as career ‘detours’ and not sacrifices or setbacks. She added that the workgroup aims to normalise these career ‘detours’ among employees and employers.

Singaporeans responding to her remarks were critical and asked the Minister why she hadn’t taken a detour herself. Ms Indranee is unmarried and does not have children. Some questioned why Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who also does not have children, would tap on Ms Indranee to head a committee on marriage and parenthood. Others said ‘talk is easy’ and urged the Minister to avoid lecturing working mothers, as she hasn’t had the experiences they have had.

Amid the criticism, one Singaporean urged the Minister to reconsider her communication approach and rely on mothers to better connect with citizens on this issue





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