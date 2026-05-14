Minister of State for Foreign Affairs: Negotiating safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is a slippery slope

The minister of state for foreign affairs, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, warned against the potential consequences of negotiating safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that principles can be bought or traded away. He emphasized the importance of sovereignty, security, and livelihood in decision-making regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's selective approach in allowing ships to cross the strait might encourage other ASEAN members facing fuel shortages to negotiate for access. Singapore regards the right of transit as part of international customary law and would not accept trading away the lives and future of Singaporeans.

The minister of state for foreign affairs , Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, stated that negotiating safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be a slippery slope, implying that principles can be bought or traded away.

He emphasized the importance of sovereignty, security, and livelihood in decision-making regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's selective approach in allowing ships to cross the strait might encourage other ASEAN members facing fuel shortages to negotiate for access. Singapore regards the right of transit as part of international customary law and would not accept trading away the lives and future of Singaporeans.

The government has diversified energy resilience agreements with other countries to ensure supply even if the conflict drags on





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Strait Of Hormuz Negotiating Safe Passage Principles Can Be Bought Iran's Selective Approach ASEAN Members Facing Fuel Shortages International Customary Law Right Of Transit Sovereignty Security Livelihood Diversified Energy Resilience Agreements Mozambique Australia

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