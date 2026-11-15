Ministry of Defence Scholar Lim Eng Yin Shares Career Path Insights

Defence Merit Scholar Lim Eng Yin discusses her transition from legal studies to MINDEF communications and diplomacy, highlighting the value of diverse postings for national service.

Lim Eng Yin, a recipient of the Defence Merit Scholarship, is reflecting on how her decision to pivot from legal practice to roles in communications and manpower policy has defined her professional journey. She accepted the scholarship to study law at University College London, a choice that initially seemed to steer her away from her original career ambitions but ultimately opened doors to high-stakes diplomacy and national security roles.

Scholarship Decision and Career Shift

By the time Lim Eng Yin finished junior college, she had submitted ten scholarship applications, adhering to the advice of peers to cast a wide net. This strategy led her to accept a scholarship to study law, despite the condition that she could not be called to the Bar during the six-year bond period. At eighteen, she questioned whether spending six years away from conventional legal practice was the right move.

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After consulting with friends and family, including legal professionals, she concluded that the opportunity might not come again. Her internship at a law firm showed her that colleagues entered the profession after years in other fields, reassuring her that immediate practice was not mandatory. She joined the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) as a Defence Executive Officer in July 2020, unaware of the diverse roles awaiting her.

Strategic Communications and Social Media

Her first posting with the MINDEF Communications Organisation involved two years of long-term strategy and planning. She was subsequently seconded to So Drama! Entertainment, where she managed social media accounts and helped establish the ministry's presence on TikTok. This move required navigating the balance between engaging younger audiences and maintaining the seriousness expected of a defence ministry.

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Lim Eng Yin questioned how TikTok could offer unique value compared to Facebook or Instagram without appearing frivolous. The challenge involved determining what content could be published to engage target demographics while preserving the organisation's credibility. Her work in this area demonstrated how traditional institutions can adapt their communication strategies to meet modern digital landscapes.

Defence Policy and International Relations

After nearly three years in communications, Lim Eng Yin joined the Defence Policy Office, a demanding posting for MINDEF scholars. She served on the Europe and International desk, managing bilateral defence relations with regional countries. The Russia-Ukraine war had recently begun, making the interconnected nature of global defence policy immediately relevant to her work.

Her responsibilities included formulating policy positions with international partners and facilitating exchanges between senior leaders. She supported major events such as the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, prepared ministerial briefs, and accompanied MINDEF leaders on overseas assignments. This role required tracking global developments that could impact security considerations beyond her assigned region.

Manpower Policy and Future Outlook

Lim Eng Yin currently manages manpower policies related to compensation and service injury, while also overseeing the Singapore Armed Forces Care Fund. These roles were not part of her initial vision when she accepted the scholarship to study law at University College London. Her career path illustrates the flexibility and breadth of opportunities available to Defence Merit Scholarship recipients.

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She remains open to future opportunities, noting that the legal route is still available to her after her bond ends. Her experience highlights how national service can provide a unique platform for professional growth across multiple sectors, from digital communications to international diplomacy and human resource management.