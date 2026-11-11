Minmed Group Cyberattack Hits Teleconsultation System

Minmed Group's teleconsultation platform was hit by a cyberattack on November 11, exposing vulnerabilities that were quickly addressed with Ensign InfoSecurity, while all services remain operational.

On Wednesday, November 11, Singapore health care provider Minmed Group announced that a malicious cyberattack had compromised a standalone system used for teleconsultation and health screening services. The incident, the third by a local health provider in the past week, was contained immediately after discovery.

Scope of the Cyberattack

Minmed's statement said the malicious threat was limited to an isolated technology platform that supports its digital consultation and screening operations. The incident did not spread to other Minmed services, and all physical clinics and health‑service offerings continue to operate normally.

Also read Singapore’s blood bank systems unaffected by French cyberattack: HSA

Investigation and Remediation

Following the breach, Minmed engaged cybersecurity firm Ensign InfoSecurity to conduct a formal investigation and reinforce system defenses. Ensign's independent review confirmed on November 5 that the security patches deployed were effective and that the identified vulnerabilities have been mitigated.

Minmed has reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission and filed a police report. The company emphasized its commitment to safeguarding patient information and apologized for the concern caused by the breach.

Advertisement

Context Among Singapore Health Cyber Incidents

This attack follows earlier disclosures by Fullerton Health and Doctor Anywhere, which suffered breaches that exposed personal data such as names, identity card numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses and residential addresses. Doctor Anywhere's subsequent leak involved user data, though forensic analysis indicated clinical records remained intact.

Such a cluster of cyber incidents has prompted heightened scrutiny of health‑care data protection in Singapore, with authorities urging providers to strengthen security protocols and transparency communications.

Next Steps and Ongoing Monitoring

Minmed has pledged continuous collaboration with Ensign InfoSecurity to monitor its digital infrastructure and implement further safeguards. The organization maintains that all patient interactions, both virtual and in‑person, will remain secure pending ongoing security reviews.

Health‑care consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant for any unusual activity and to report suspect inquiries to Minmed's support channels or the Privacy Commissioner's office.