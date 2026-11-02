Miru Residences Hakuba Launches Ski-In Ski-Out Serviced Apartments

Ecclesia Asset Management and SHC Group launch Miru Residences Hakuba, offering 30 ski-in ski-out units with dual-key layouts in Japan's Hakuba village near Nagano Prefecture.

Ecclesia Asset Management and The SHC Group are jointly developing Miru Residences Hakuba, a new property project located in Hakuba village within Nagano Prefecture, Japan. The development introduces 30-unit serviced apartments that provide direct ski-in and ski-out access to the Happo-One Snow Resort, distinguishing itself as the only new branded residence with such connectivity in the area. This venture leverages the combined expertise of Benjamin Cho and Mark Chia to target buyers seeking both holiday accommodations and rental income potential in one of Japan's most established winter destinations.

Strategic Partnership and Investment Approach

The partnership between Benjamin Cho and Mark Chia began when they were former schoolmates and has evolved into a robust business collaboration since 2020, with their efforts intensifying in 2024. Benjamin Cho, who leads the investment side through Ecclesia Asset Management, brings over twenty years of capital markets experience and thirteen years in real estate investment across Britain, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Since 2023, his firm has successfully completed more than ten transactions in Japan, including hotel investments in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Cho's strategy focuses on identifying undervalued assets in markets with accessible financing, a philosophy that led him to select Hakuba as a prime location for expansion. He notes that the area was already an established ski destination increasingly attracting international visitors, making it a strategic entry point for their portfolio.

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On the other side of the partnership, Mark Chia represents The SHC Group, which specializes in hospitality development and operation. Chia possesses twelve years of property development experience across Singapore, Japan, and Australia, having completed his first project in Niseko in 2014. His firm has since opened hotels in Kyoto and Amami Oshima, which are now part of the Miru Collection. Additionally, SHC Group developed Hillpeak Tokiwamatsu, an eight-residence private property in Tokyo designed by Toyo Ito & Associates and completed in 2023. Chia's firsthand experience operating hotels in Niseko for more than a decade has provided him with deep insights into the practical challenges of managing hospitality properties in ski resorts, directly influencing the design and operational framework of Miru Residences Hakuba.

Dual-Key Layouts and Unit Design

The architectural and functional design of Miru Residences Hakuba addresses the conflicting needs of owners and investors through the use of dual-key layouts. Mark Chia advocated for smaller units to ensure affordability for buyers and ease of rental management, while Benjamin Cho argued for larger residences to better accommodate families and groups traveling together. The solution integrates dual-key systems into most of the apartments, allowing owners to enjoy the space of a two- or three-bedroom residence while retaining the ability to rent out separate rooms independently when not in personal use. This flexible design structure aims to maximize rental yield potential without compromising the comfort of private owners, balancing the dual purpose of holiday homes and income-generating assets.

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Every apartment in the 30-unit development is equipped with modern amenities including a kitchen with an electric hob, microwave convection refrigerator, and washing machine. The interiors feature a lounge area that incorporates natural materials and warm timber finishes, reflecting the partners' approach to designing properties that complement the surrounding natural environment of the Japanese Alps. Common facilities include a dedicated ski room for equipment storage and a grab-and-go counter for convenience. On-site parking is also available for residents, enhancing the practicality of the residence for those who prefer driving from JR Hakuba Station or the bus terminal.

Location Benefits and Market Timing

The site for Miru Residences Hakuba is strategically positioned in Hakuba village at the base of the Japanese Alps, offering rare direct access to the slopes of Happo-One Snow Resort. The resort is the largest in Hakuba and was a key venue during the 1998 Winter Olympics, providing the area with a strong reputation and infrastructure for winter sports enthusiasts. The location is accessible approximately three hours from Tokyo by bullet train to Nagano, followed by a bus ride to JR Hakuba Station or a ten-minute drive to the property itself. This accessibility is crucial for attracting both domestic and international buyers who value proximity to major urban centers while seeking a remote alpine retreat.

The decision to proceed with the purchase of the site was driven by a combination of thorough research and immediate market signals. Benjamin Cho and Mark Chia spent more than a year studying opportunities in the area before acting. The final catalyst came unexpectedly when Benjamin Cho heard a radio DJ discuss her recent trip to Hakuba while reviewing the site for Miru Hakuba. Recognizing that the destination was gaining mainstream media attention and public interest, Cho immediately contacted Mark Chia to urge swift action. This moment highlighted the importance of timing in their investment strategy, confirming that the market conditions were ripe for launching a branded serviced residence with exclusive slope access.

Future Development and Hospitality Integration

The collaboration between Ecclesia Asset Management and The SHC Group builds upon a history of successful joint projects, including serviced residences in London and two hotels in Japan named Wander Shibuya in Tokyo and Wander Kyoto Nanajo. By combining Cho's investment acumen with Chia's hospitality expertise, the partners aim to set a new standard for ski-in ski-out properties in the region. The development is not merely a residential project but a fully integrated hospitality offering that leverages SHC's operational experience to manage the serviced residences effectively. This integration ensures that the properties are not just sold but maintained to high standards, preserving value for owners and ensuring a consistent experience for guests.

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As Miru Residences Hakuba prepares to welcome buyers, it represents a significant addition to the real estate landscape in Nagano Prefecture. The focus on dual-key layouts and direct slope access addresses specific market gaps identified by the developers through years of operational experience in Japan's ski resorts. For investors and homeowners, the project offers a unique opportunity to participate in Japan's growing tourism sector with a property that combines luxury, convenience, and income potential. The partnership's careful selection of Hakuba, driven by both long-term research and timely market insights, positions Miru Residences as a compelling option for those looking to invest in Japan's winter tourism infrastructure.