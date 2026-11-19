Nguyen Quynh Anh lost her Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 crown on November 18 after violating contract terms and appearing at events without approval from organizers Five6 Entertainment.

Nguyen Quynh Anh, crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 on October 2 in Hai Phong, officially lost her title on Wednesday, November 18. The decision comes just six weeks after her victory, following a cascade of controversies involving leaked private messages and alleged violations of her management contract with Five6 Entertainment.

Contract Violations And Unauthorized Appearances

Pham Duy Khanh, general director of Five6 Entertainment, the organizing company behind the pageant, confirmed that Nguyen Quynh Anh had been stripped of her crown due to specific breaches of her obligations. The primary violation cited was her continued acceptance of performance invitations without obtaining prior agreement from the organizing company.

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According to reports from Tuoi Tre News, the organizers claimed that Nguyen had informed them she needed time to rest and seek treatment for mental health concerns. Consequently, she was unable to sign the management contract that had been originally agreed upon. However, organizers alleged that despite this stated inability to contract, she still attended various events without reaching an agreement with Five6 Entertainment.

The organizing committee stated that these actions breached company rules and negatively affected the image of the beauty pageant. The decision to terminate her title was finalized after these repeated instances of non-compliance with the established professional standards required of titleholders.

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Origin Of Controversy And Previous Disciplinary Actions

The public controversy began on October 12, ten days after Nguyen Quynh Anh was crowned. Screenshots purportedly taken from a private group chat involving contestants began circulating on social media platforms. The messages contained remarks that were critical of other contestants, judges, and individuals associated with the competition.

Local media reported that those mentioned in the alleged conversations included Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 winner Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen and fourth runner-up Trinh Thi Hong Dang. Following the circulation of these screenshots, both Nguyen Quynh Anh and first runner-up Trinh My Anh issued public apologies for the offensive content.

In an Instagram statement on October 13, as reported by local media, Nguyen Quynh Anh acknowledged that some of her remarks were inappropriate. She stated that she needed to be more mindful of her words and behavior in the future. This admission came amidst growing public pressure and scrutiny regarding her conduct as the reigning titleholder.

Organizer Stance And Pageant Standards

On October 25, the Miss Universe Vietnam organizing committee released a formal statement via social media announcing disciplinary measures against the two women involved in the chat scandal. At that time, Nguyen Quynh Anh was barred from stage performances for six months and was required to pay a fine.

First runner-up Trinh My Anh received a three-month suspension as part of the same disciplinary action. The organizers explicitly stated that these measures were implemented to reinforce standards of professional conduct among pageant titleholders and to maintain the integrity of the competition.

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At the time of the suspension announcement, both women retained their titles. However, the subsequent allegations regarding contract breaches and unauthorized appearances led to the ultimate decision to strip Nguyen Quynh Anh of her crown completely on November 18.

Background Of The Winner And Future Implications

Nguyen Quynh Anh has a significant history in the modeling and pageant industry. She became the runner-up on The Face Vietnam in 2018 and won the Asian modeling competition Supermodel Me in 2021. Her pageant career included competing in Miss Universe Vietnam 2024, where she finished as first runner-up before returning two years later to win the crown, beating 29 other contestants.

As of the date of the title revocation, Nguyen Quynh Anh and her representatives had not publicly responded to the final decision. The model has also limited comments on her Instagram account since the controversy escalated. This silence contrasts with the detailed statements provided by the organizing committee and its general director.

The organizers have not yet announced whether another contestant will inherit the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 title. The status of Trinh My Anh as first runner-up remains unchanged in the latest reports. The situation highlights the strict enforcement of contractual obligations and public conduct standards within the Miss Universe Vietnam organization under Five6 Entertainment.