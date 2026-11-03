Missed DNS Security Update Caused 9.5-Hour Singapore Public Healthcare Outage on Oct 13

A missed security update to a shared DNS service caused a 9.5-hour disruption across Singapore's public healthcare clusters on Oct 13, rescheduling about 4,000 outpatient appointments. Synapxe is reviewing the contracted provider and strengthening resilience.

A missed security update to a shared domain name system service caused a 9.5-hour outage across Singapore's public healthcare system on Oct 13, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said on Nov 3.

Tan apologised for the disruption, saying it should not have happened. The outage was the longest such disruption in recent years. About 4,000 outpatient appointments were rescheduled, and some patients experienced delays of up to two hours. No adverse patient safety incidents were attributed to the disruption in this case.

Also read While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3, 2026

No patient data was compromised or lost. Affected services included appointment bookings, visitor registration, medication dispensing and billing. The disruption affected all three of Singapore's public healthcare clusters: NHG Health, National University Health System and SingHealth. Tan said this was a known change and a preventable lapse.

Parliament Queries On Healthcare Outage

Several MPs filed questions about the disruption, asking how many patients were affected, whether backup systems were in place and why critical healthcare infrastructure lacked real-time redundancy. MPs Joan Pereira and Poh Li San asked about the reason for the disruption and whether backup systems were in place. Dennis Tan asked whether measures had been implemented to reduce the risk of such systemwide disruptions.

Advertisement

The disruption occurred because the required security update to a shared DNS service was not completed before a scheduled global change. DNS works like an address book, transforming website addresses into numerical IP addresses that systems use to locate and connect to applications. Synapxe, the national health-tech agency, had contracted a service provider to manage the necessary update, but it was not carried out. Synapxe is reviewing the provider's contractual obligations and will take appropriate action for any established lapses.

Tan said that regardless of the outsourcing arrangement, Synapxe remains accountable for the resilience of its critical systems. He reiterated the incident was not the result of a cyberattack and there was no unauthorised access to patient data. While abnormal activity was detected, time was required to identify the underlying problem and restore services safely. Synapxe is strengthening monitoring and fault diagnosis to enable faster recovery.

Synapxe Reviews Outaged Service Provider

Tan apologised for the inconvenience caused to patients and their families, as well as the resulting additional work for healthcare workers. Singapore's public healthcare systems have backup infrastructure, including two data centres.

However, both depended on the same underlying DNS service and security configuration, so switching between them would not have resolved this particular disruption. Synapxe will review such shared dependencies and strengthen alternative recovery arrangements. Healthcare institutions activated downtime procedures, with additional staff supporting operations. Clinicians used selected read-only patient records and manual workflows to continue essential care during the outage.

Tan said healthcare professionals used manual procedures and established workarounds even though they were unable to have timely access to the IT systems. These backup plans and downtime procedures were activated and worked as planned, a result of the clusters and healthcare providers doing exercises on a regular basis. Authorities are improving the tracking and verification of critical technical changes to strengthen resilience. Shared dependencies are being addressed and recovery arrangements improved.

Advertisement

Continuity of care during such incidents is also being addressed by improving downtime systems, staff readiness and regular exercises, including for partial outages. The Health Ministry will oversee the corrective actions and verify they are effective. Synapxe has appointed an expert panel comprising representatives from other organisations with similar engineering profiles. The panel will review the investigation findings and proposed remediation measures, and identify further improvements.

Improving Resilience And Downtime Procedures

Tan said that while digitalisation brings important benefits to healthcare, resilience must improve as systems become more interconnected. We must make our technology more reliable, while ensuring healthcare workers can continue caring for patients safely even when technology fails, he said. In a supplementary question, Yip Hon Weng asked what the incident had taught about the common points of failure across Singapore's healthcare system, and whether the Ministry of Health still assesses that there is no material concentration risk.

He noted that the ministry had said weeks before the outage that Synapxe, as the public healthcare system's corporate IT function, should not be regarded as presenting concentration risks. Yip also asked if having Synapxe oversee the tech functions of the three healthcare clusters posed a concentration risk.

Tan responded that MOH is mindful of any concentration risk and dependencies but stressed that all three public healthcare clusters use the same global DNS service, which would thus result in the same dependencies. He said the global DNS service shared by the clusters and their systems was a trust anchor, a term used for authoritative entities in computer security.

Assessing Concentration Risks In IT

Decentralising the healthcare IT systems would not necessarily have prevented the disruption, but could instead have made diagnosis and recovery much more difficult, he said. Yip also asked whether the Epic system used by private clinics here would be affected by such a concentration risk. Tan said the authorities would look at such risks and dependencies as they sought to implement a shared electronic medical records system across providers.

He added that the ministry will continue to look at building up redundancy and resilience efforts, and having an approach where there are common platforms provided by Synapxe to support the healthcare clusters as well as systems for healthcare professionals to use. The October disruption occurred after a previous incident in November 2023, when the websites of public hospitals and polyclinics here were hit by a seven-hour disruption.

The 2023 incident was caused by a distributed denial-of-service attack, in which attackers flooded servers with internet traffic, preventing users from accessing online services. Synapxe said then that it would strengthen its system design for greater resilience against new forms of such attacks in the future.