Mitsubishi Power Advances Energy Transition with Hydrogen-Ready Gas Turbines in Asia Pacific

Mitsubishi Power’s Takasago facility in Japan is leading the way in testing integrated hydrogen solutions for power generation, while its J-Series and JAC gas turbines are helping Asia Pacific meet growing energy demands with lower emissions. The company’s innovations support the region’s transition to cleaner energy while ensuring reliable power supply.

Across the Asia Pacific region, the energy transition is advancing alongside a growing demand for secure and reliable power. Nations are exploring cleaner fuels and renewable energy solutions tailored to their local resources, while ensuring power systems remain dependable.

Mitsubishi Power’s Takasago facility in Japan exemplifies how these capabilities can be integrated. The hydrogen park serves as a testing ground for comprehensive solutions covering hydrogen production, storage, and power generation. At its heart is a 566MW, grid-connected T-Point 2 combined cycle plant, where gas turbine technologies undergo extensive testing under real-world conditions, operating for over 8,000 hours—equivalent to about a year of continuous use.

Akihiro Ondo, managing director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, explained that this rigorous validation process has led to orders for more than 170 units of their J-Series and J-Series Air-Cooled (JAC) gas turbines, accumulating over three million operating hours in actual conditions. The J-Series and JAC turbines represent Mitsubishi Power’s latest generation of high-efficiency gas turbines, engineered for large-scale power generation with enhanced performance, reliability, and compatibility with lower-carbon fuels.

Ondo emphasized that natural gas remains crucial for energy security in Asia Pacific, complementing the expansion of renewable energy. As electricity demand surges across the region, global gas consumption is also rising. In Singapore, Mitsubishi Power has been involved in major power projects, including three hydrogen-ready combined cycle plants for Keppel, Sembcorp Industries, and PacificLight Power, as well as supplying gas turbines for Meranti Power’s open cycle facility.

These JAC turbines are designed for long-term value, offering higher efficiency that reduces fuel consumption and operational costs. As hydrogen infrastructure develops, the technology is already in place to facilitate a smoother transition. According to the International Energy Agency, Southeast Asia is projected to account for around 25 percent of global energy demand growth by 2035. Demand from data centers alone is expected to quintuple by the mid-2030s, while overall electricity consumption could increase by nearly 50 percent by 2035.

These trends are straining power systems already grappling with geopolitical uncertainties and the shift to lower-carbon sources. Building more resilient and flexible systems is essential, Ondo noted. This includes deploying high-efficiency, lower-emission natural gas technologies to provide reliable baseload power in the near term while supporting renewable growth by leveraging regional resources such as geothermal, hydropower, solar, and wind. Many countries in the region are working to maintain reliable and affordable power while reducing emissions.

Although renewable capacity is expanding, its intermittency means it cannot yet fully meet rising baseload demand, especially from energy-intensive sectors like artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. Solar and wind power require flexible, dispatchable energy sources that can be ramped up as needed. Grid readiness varies across the region, and infrastructure for hydrogen and other lower-carbon fuels is still evolving. Natural gas will continue to play a vital role as a lower-emission, reliable energy source, Ondo said.

High-efficiency solutions like gas turbine combined cycle systems can achieve up to 64 percent efficiency and reduce emissions by around 65 percent compared to coal-fired plants. As older coal plants are retired, gas turbines can provide flexible power to stabilize grids.

Additionally, Ondo highlighted the importance of operations and maintenance in optimizing existing assets. Through upgrades and long-term service agreements, operators can enhance performance, improve efficiency, and extend the lifespan of power infrastructure





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