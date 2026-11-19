Mo Ibrahim advises African leaders to close tax loopholes and stop capital flight to replace a 23.1 percent drop in foreign aid, emphasizing that local resource management is critical for the continent's future economic stability.

British-Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim has issued a direct call to African leaders, urging them to leverage the current decline in foreign aid as a strategic opportunity to assert greater control over their own development trajectories. Speaking to Reuters on November 19, Ibrahim emphasized that governments must aggressively pursue the elimination of tax loopholes and increase the allocation of domestic resources to sustain progress. This perspective comes as the continent faces significant fiscal headwinds and a sharp reduction in international financial support, prompting a reevaluation of how African nations fund their public services and economic infrastructure.

Ibrahim Foundation Governance Findings

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which produces a comprehensive index measuring the state of governance across the African continent, released its 2026 report highlighting complex trends in regional stability. The index indicates a slight overall improvement in governance metrics over the past decade, a notable achievement given the concurrent deterioration in security conditions, the rule of law, and respect for civil rights. Despite these gains in broader governance frameworks, the report identifies specific regions of severe concern, particularly a conflict arc stretching from the Atlantic Ocean through the Sahel region toward the Horn of Africa. These areas are increasingly described as becoming ungovernable, creating a challenging environment for long-term planning and institutional strength.

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National Performance Divergences

While the continent-wide data shows mixed results, individual nations are experiencing distinct governance trajectories according to Ibrahim. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, recorded a concerning deterioration across all four major categories of the foundation's index, signaling deepening systemic issues. Similarly, South Africa continues to slide on the metrics, reflecting ongoing challenges in maintaining institutional quality and public service delivery. Conversely, improvements in economic opportunity and human development across the broader continent have helped offset some of the negative impacts related to security and infrastructure, demonstrating that progress is possible when economic opportunities expand alongside governance reforms.

Global Aid Plunge and Strategic Risks

On the global stage, overseas development aid from the world's wealthiest nations plummeted by 23.1 percent in 2025, marking the largest annual reduction in history. This drastic cut is largely driven by the actions of US President Donald Trump, who eliminated USAID as a standalone government agency, fundamentally altering the landscape of international assistance. Ibrahim warned that such severe reductions in aid pose immediate risks to human life, particularly for patients in the middle of medical treatments who suddenly lose access to essential resources. He described the situation as removing the oxygen mask from those who depend on it, highlighting the fragility of health systems that rely heavily on external funding.

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Capital Flight and Revenue Gaps

To compensate for the loss of foreign assistance, Ibrahim argues that African governments must prioritize the closure of capital flight and illicit financial flows. A 2025 report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, citing data from a 2020 UNCTAD report, estimates that Africa loses approximately $90 billion annually through these mechanisms. This amount exceeds the total value of official development assistance the continent receives each year. Nearly half of this lost capital is linked to extractive industries, including gold mining, where multinational companies often utilize tax maneuvers to shift profits to lower-tax jurisdictions. Recovering these funds is critical for national budgets and sustainable growth.

Domestic Investment and Economic Ownership

Ibrahim insists that Africa needs to own its own future and its own economy, asserting that the primary responsibility for delivering services such as healthcare and education must rest with national governments. Strengthening tax collection systems and ending incentives like tax holidays would generate significant additional financing for public sectors. Furthermore, directing African pension funds and sovereign wealth funds toward domestic investments could unlock substantial capital. Ibrahim concluded by challenging leaders to demonstrate confidence in their own economies, arguing that without internal belief and structural integrity, external investors are unlikely to commit resources to the continent.